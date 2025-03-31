Martina Navratilova scoffs at Donald Trump for 'changing the deal' after his warning to Ukrainian president

18-time Major winner Martina Navratilova has again questioned US President Donald Trump's version of events. Navratilova has been a Trump critic from the moment the New York businessman first announced his candidacy in 2015, and she's never slow in making her feelings known on her various social media platforms.

This time, Navratilova has responded to Trump's claim that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reneging on a deal the pair struck in Washington. The agreement involved Ukraine swapping its rare earth minerals in exchange for US military support in the country's ongoing war with Russia.

Trump has suggested: "I see he's trying to back out of the rare earth deal..."

Navratilova, a Czech-born naturalized US citizen, shot back that, in her view, Trump was the one responsible for altering the terms of the deal. She also seized the opportunity to make fun of Trump's appearance as she wrote on X:

"The orange man's makeup though looks great, no? As usual, it's Trump who keeps changing the deal."

President Zelenskyy has suggested that the new deal presented to him had been altered by the Americans, according to Kyivindependent.com. Zelensky insists that this deal prevented Ukraine from joining the EU, which was not part of the original agreement.

Martina Navratilova has a special status as a tennis icon and as a voice for liberalism in the US

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's opposition to Trump and his new government is well-known. The tennis icon has over 455,000 X followers and regularly criticizes the new administration. Her diatribes have covered several issues, from deportations to Trump's appointment of Elon Musk and his sweeping reforms of government departments.

In February, Navratilova responded to the first wave of "executive orders" issued by Trump. These included cajoling both Canada and Greenland into becoming a part of the US, even suggesting that the US military could be involved to force their hand, something which the tennis icon took exception to. She posted on X:

"History will prove Trump to be by far the worst president ever - he is a dictator through and through - a dictator is not the same as small government."

Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump will never see eye to eye. Navratilova is a leading liberal voice with a vast following and will continue to use her star status to be a thorn in the US president's side for as long as Trump is at the helm of US politics.

