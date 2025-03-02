Martina Navratilova trolls $8,000,000,000-worth Donald Trump for playing golf after promising to lower grocery prices

Martina Navratilova took a sarcastic dig and trolled US President Donald Trump while he enjoyed a golf outing. The 78-year-old President has been on the receiving end of frequent critique from the American tennis icon.

On Saturday, an X account that goes by @patriottakes shared a video of Trump, who is worth $8 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth), getting down from a caddy on the golf course. They captioned the post:

"Trump working hard to lower grocery prices"

Resharing the video, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova added:

"Hmm. Working so so hard!!!"

These are seemingly digs at the President's promises when he was still a Presidential Candidate. In August 2024, before the elections, Trump said (as quoted by CNN):

"Grocery prices have skyrocketed... When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one."

"We will drill, baby, drill," he added, referring to increasing domestic oil production. "That’s going to bring down prices of everything."

However, he has been on the receiving end of criticism since coming into power and not being able to bring the prices down.

Meanwhile, Navratilova has regularly critiqued the President on several issues, most recently, about his heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Martina Navratilova reacts to President Donald Trump's heated exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

The Oval Office witnessed a bizarre clash between world leaders on Friday, February 28. US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance raised their voices and interrupted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the White House to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict issues.

Vance emphasized the need for diplomacy between everyone involved while Zelenskyy seemingly questioned its effectiveness. The argument turned into a heated exchange which also involved the 78-year-old President.

Eventually, the meeting ended abruptly, however, the world leaders clashing against each other in front of reporters became a huge talking point in the media.

Conspiracy theories also started flooding in after the issue. One X account claimed the whole situation was scripted so Trump and the USA could eventually side with Russia in the war. In a long thread of messages, they wrote:

"What you saw on TV—the heated Oval Office “meeting” between Trump, Zelensky, and JD Vance—was not a spontaneous eruption. It wasn’t an honest negotiation that suddenly turned into a shouting match. It was staged. It was scripted. It had a deliberate purpose."

Martina Navratilova reshared the thread and added:

"This was a total setup"

Trump, later, asked Zelenskyy to come back to the White House when he was "ready for peace."

