Martina Navratilova trolls Donald Trump over his administration's 'incompetency' after defense secretary's claims about America's global image

Martina Navratilova trolled US President Donald Trump after the defense secretary made claims about America's global image improving under the 78-year-old's presidency. The American tennis icon instead claimed the world was 'laughing' at Trump's incompetence.

During a recent press conference at the White House held by Trump and the United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the latter said:

"Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore."

A video of the same was shared on X and Martina Navratilova reshared it, adding:

"Roflmao. Now the whole world is laughing at this incompetency."

In a recent controversial development involving the US national security leaders, a journalist from The Atlantic accused them of leaking security data. According to Jeffrey Goldberg, he was involved in a thread of conversation that included Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and more on the Signal messaging app.

Goldberg received information about the USA's attack on Yemen's Houthis much before the first bomb was dropped. However, the US authorities have denied such a leak.

Martina Navratilova trolled Donald Trump over playing golf after promises about grocery prices

In Picture: Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has frequently criticized US President Donald Trump on social media. She has been vocal about her aversion to the 78-year-old coming to power since before the elections. The American tennis icon had pushed for the Democrats; however, Trump eventually won the elections in November 2024 and began his second term this year.

Before coming to power, one of Trump's focus points was the price of groceries. He regularly talked about the high prices during former President Joe Biden's era and how he would lower them if he was brought to power. As quoted by CNN in August 2024, Trump said:

"Grocery prices have skyrocketed... When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one."

"We will drill, baby, drill," he added, referring to increasing domestic oil production. "That’s going to bring down prices of everything."

However, soon after coming to power, he admitted that bringing the prices down was difficult. He has faced a lot of criticism for it from Navratilova on X. Earlier in March, an X account posted a video of Trump playing golf and captioned it:

"Trump working hard to lower grocery prices"

18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova reshared the post and added:

"Hmm. Working so so hard!!!"

The former World No. 1 is well-known on the social media platform for her criticism of the President. However, she had clarified that she had nothing against him personally and was only against his policies.

