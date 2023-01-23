Novak Djokovic is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, scoring a convincing victory over Aussie home favorite Alex de Minaur in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

During his on-court interview after the win, Novak Djokovic opened up about his eight-year-old son Stefan’s tennis ambitions. The 21-time Grand Slam champion suggested that his priority was for Stefan to enjoy his pursuits and nurture his passions, whether his interest was in tennis or any other sport.

“He is playing, you know. He is enjoying himself. The important thing is that he is just loving what he is doing, you know. Whether it is tennis, whatever sport, you know,” he said, “Of course, as a father, I want him to be active, be healthy.”

Novak Djokovic remarked that Stefan, who has been competing at junior level, thoroughly loved the sport. The former World No. 1 also stated that the eight-year-old hardly spared him any time outside the courts, even during off days. He added that being a father was “the most beautiful thing.”

“He loves tennis. He wants to watch every single match. Whenever I’m at home, there is no tennis break for me because I play with him everyday,” he said, “It is the most beautiful thing that I could ever experience in my life, you know. Being a father of wonderful two little angels.”

The 35-year-old, also hinted that a few years down the line, he might participate in the Australian Open and put on a show in the doubles category, in the company of his son. The Serb, who has stated that he hasn’t been in his best shape at the 2023 tournament, owing to a supposed left leg discomfort, also suggested that he has many more years of tennis left in him.

“And who knows? Maybe one day Stefan and I come back here playing doubles with you guys, you know. I still have plenty of time ahead of me, so,” he said.

Novak Djokovic faces Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic after fourth round win at 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, who has remained unbeaten at the Australian Open since 2019, is through to the quarterfinals of the tournament for the 13th time in his career.

The World No. 5 has set up a blockbuster clash against World No. 6 Andrey Rublev for a spot in the final four of the event. The winner between the duo will face one of the Americans, Tommy Paul or Ben Shelton, in the semifinals.

The other four remaining contenders for the title are Sebastian Korda, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jiri Lehecka and Karen Khachanov, who make up the top half of the draw.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes