The first time Novak Djokovic met his compatriot Hamad Medjedovic was on the latter's birthday when he was less than 10 years old. Going down memory lane, Medjedovic said that he was "shocked" to see his idol for the first time.

Serbians Medjedovic and Djokovic will begin their 2023 French Open campaign in Monday, May 29. While the latter is eyeing a record 23rd Grand Slam title this fortnight, the former will look to make an impact in his maiden Major main draw appearance.

Speaking to ATPTour.com, Medjedovic recalled his first meeting with Djokovic when the former was celebrating his birthday around ten years ago. He said that he was overwhelmed upon watching the icon the first time.

“It was a surprise [on my ninth or 10th birthday]. I remember I was practicing that day and my father just told me, ‘Let’s go, we are going somewhere’. We went together with my coach and then I saw we were going to his tennis center,” Medjedovic said.

“Until the last moment, I couldn’t believe I was meeting him. I remember we were waiting for him and out of nowhere, he showed up. When I saw him, I was quite shocked. It was the first time we met,” he added.

Medjedovic was 16 years old when he first practiced with Djokovic, who then decided to support him in becoming a pro. The young gun further revealed the advice that the World No. 3 gave him about "living tennis."

"You can learn a lot from him, on and off the court. I enjoy watching how disciplined he is. He is doing everything for his tennis, even when he’s not practicing," he said.

"That’s what he’s told me multiple times, ‘You have to live tennis, even when you’re not on the court. You have to do everything for your tennis. When you’re sleeping, watch your eating, where you’re going, you have to think about it constantly what will make you a better player'," he concluded.

Novak Djokovic to face Aleksandar Kovacevic in French Open 2023 R1

Novak Djokovic is looking to clinch the 2023 French Open title in Rafael Nadal's absence.

Novak Djokovic will take on America's Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Monday, May 29.

While this will be the first meeting between the two players, Djokovic stated in his pre-tournament press conference that he had practiced with the 114th-ranked player before.

"I'm gonna play against Aleks Kovacevic, who is an American player with Serbian background and someone that I trained with a few times in the last few years, and we speak the same language. I think well of him. He's a very nice guy and very talented, one-handed backhand. Obviously growing up in America, he didn't get to play much on clay, but I cannot underestimate anybody," he said.

Despite a dismal 5-3 win-loss record in the three claycourt tournaments this season, Djokovic is confident about his chances of emerging victorious in Roland Garros.

