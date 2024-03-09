"Missed my girls" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian teases a "big brisket weekend" as he returns to Florida to be with family

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently returned to Florida from a trip and posted on social media that he missed his wife and their two daughters while he was away.

Ohanian, who regularly posts on X (formerly Twitter), teased a "big brisket weekend" with the family.

"Landing in Florida is a vibe. Missed my girls. Big brisket weekend ahead," Ohanian wrote on X.

Ohanian recently teamed up with USWNT player Midge Purce and announced a new six-episode series called The Offseason. The series will feature 11 NWSL players spending two weeks in Miami living in a house together.

The Offseason will be produced by Alex Baskin, the producer of the popular show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Along with Purce, NWSL players like Maria Sánchez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Michelle Alozie, Taylor Smith, Nikki Stanton, Ally Watt, Taryn Torres, Paige Nielsen and Ify Onumonu will also feature on the show.

"I've always said that it's our job as team owners to tell the story of our players every minute they're *not* on the field. Today, I'm excited to share a new series I've been working on with @100Purcent to do just that. Introducing... @OffseasonFC," Ohanian wrote on X announcing the show.

Serena Williams: "Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it"

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams revealed in an interview with Bumble in 2021 that being married is bliss only if you work on it, while adding that the lack of loyalty in a relationship is a dealbreaker for her.

"Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it," Williams said in a video interview with Bumble. "A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion spoke lovingly about her husband Alexis Ohanian and added that having an opportunity to feel love is a special feeling.

“I learned that love is an amazing feeling. And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing," Williams added.

Williams offered advice to anyone dealing with heartbreak, saying that it is a part of life and time heals all wounds.

"Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal. But time heals all wounds.”

