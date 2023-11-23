Naomi Osaka congratulates Allyson Felix as Olympian expects 2nd child with husband Kenneth Ferguson

Naomi Osaka has extended her heartiest congratulations to former American track and field star Allyson Felix, who is expecting her second child with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

Felix announced her retirement from sports in 2022 after winning 11 Olympic medals. She married Kenneth Ferguson, who is a former sprinter and hurdler, but their wedding date is unknown to the public.

The power couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Camryn Grace, a four-year-old daughter, in 2018 and have now announced via Instagram that they are expecting their second baby. In the post, their daughter is holding a poster that says the baby is a boy and will be born in April 2024.

"Thanksgiving blessings! Adding a little more love to our family.🤰🏽🍼#PartyofFour #BabyOnBoard," Allyson Felix wrote in the caption.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has now taken to Instagram to congratulate Allyson Felix and her husband on the wonderful news.

"Omg Congratulations," she commented on Felix's post, adding a bunch of heart emojis.

Osaka herself gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, a few months ago with boyfriend Cordae and appeared at the US Open. While the two-time New York Slam winner was not competing, she was present in the audience to support her colleagues.

The Japanese was on maternity leave and thus missed the entire 2023 season. However, she is now preparing for a comeback at the Brisbane International, which will be held from December 31 to January 7.

A look back at Naomi Osaka's performance at the Grand Slam tournaments in 2022

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season was a little underwhelming. Her four-year streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year came to an end, and she did not win any smaller titles either. As a result, her ranking dipped significantly as well.

Osaka took part in the Australian Open but was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round. She then lost to Anisimova again in the opening round of the French Open.

Having skipped Wimbledon, Osaka participated in the US Open looking to regain some confidence. However, her run was cut short at the hands of Danielle Collins in the first round.

In a press conference in September 2022, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that the year hadn't been the "best" year for her but that she was "pretty happy" with where she was at.

"This year has not been the best year for me, but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups-and-downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said.

