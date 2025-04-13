Naomi Osaka slams cigarettes as 'disgusting', draws mixed reactions from fans

Naomi Osaka recently received backlash from her fans for her opinion about cigarettes. The Japanese was last seen on the court while competing at the Miami Open.

Osaka reached the fourth round in Miami; however, she couldn't advance further after being bested by Jasmine Paolini with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. She is currently training for her upcoming events of the 2025 tennis season, and amid this, she shared a tweet on X, opening up about her thoughts on cigarettes. Calling it a disgusting thing, she wrote:

"Cigarettes have to be top 3 most disgusting things ever created."

Shortly after this, she garnered mixed reactions from her fans, some of them agreed with her, while some of them criticized her for her personal choices. One of the fans took a dig at her for her friendship with Nick Kyrgios and wrote:

"1 and 2 being Nick Kyrgios and everyone who hangs out with him. So, that makes you top 2."

On the contrary to the above criticism, one of the users agreed with Osaka's mindset and wrote:

"Agreed I used to smoke heavy. So gladly to quit long ago. Because my finger always yellow and my shirts were smells yuk."

Another fan wrote a negative comment that read:

"Yup, you and your sister being the other 2."

One of the followers, seemingly hinting towards her friendship with Kyrgios, who was charged with assault by his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, which was eventually dismissed, wrote:

"Naomi Osaka, you literally support sexual assault and drug abuse 😭😭😭"

Supporting her opinion, another fan commented:

"Agree, Cigarettes are just plain nasty."

Naomi Osaka recently faced backlash from her fans for signing Kyrgios up in her agency, 'Evolve.'

Naomi Osaka shared glimpses of her preparation for the clay season

Japanese tennis player, Osaka - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka started her 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, which saw her deliver stunning performances. She reached the finals after besting several top-notch players, including Julia Grabher, Hailey Baptiste, and more. However, in the last round, she had to walk over against Clara Tauson, citing an abdominal injury, allowing her contender to nab the victory.

Following this, she competed in the Australian Open, where she again faced difficulties due to the persistent abdominal injury. This forced her to again withdraw from the middle of the third round against Belinda Bencic with a score of 7-6(7). She also competed in the Indian Wells but faced an early exit in the first round itself.

After playing at the Miami Open, Naomi Osaka is currently gearing up for the clay court season. She recently shared the behind-the-scenes of her on-court training and workout sessions on Instagram. She posted pictures and videos of her time at the Mouratoglou Academy in France. The post's caption read:

"That's a wrap on week 1 of clay."

Naomi Osaka will next be seen competing at the Madrid Open.

