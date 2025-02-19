Naomi Osaka drops 2-word reaction to NBA star Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow's romantic private jet engagement

Naomi Osaka recently reacted to NBA player Kyle Kuzma's romantic engagement with model Winnie Harlow. Osaka is currently preparing for the upcoming tennis tournaments.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kuzma and the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, Harlow, began dating in 2020 and seemingly announced their engagement on Tuesday, February 18. The model shared a carousel of series and pictures on her Instagram handle, revealing the romantic engagement with her beau.

In the first few pictures, Harlow flaunted her ring and a private plane filled with roses, with the couple striking adorable poses. She also shared a wholesome video of being surprised by her family and friends. The adorable post caught the attention of the four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, who reposted the video on her Instagram story and reacted to their romantic engagement.

Expressing her feelings about their beautiful moment, the player gave a two-word reaction that read:

"Insanely adorable🥹❤️"

Osaka’s Instagram story (@naomiosaka)

A few days ahead of this, Osaka also reacted to a hilarious post by comedian Kevin Hart after he attended the NBA All-Star Weekend. He shared a picture of himself interacting with several NBA personalities on his Instagram, where he, being 158.8 cm tall, was fully visible, but amusingly, the heads of NBA players were cropped out. He added a hilarious caption to this post that read:

"Off with their heads!!😂😂😂😂"

Taking notice of this post, Osaka reacted to it by resharing it on her Instagram story. She added the caption:

"Caption is so crazy😭😭😭"

Naomi Osaka's 2025 season so far

Naomi Osaka's beginning to the 2025 season has been a roller coaster. She started her season by competing at the ASB Classic, which commenced on December 30, where she delivered notable performances by topping top-notch players, including Lina Glushko, Julia Grabher, Alycia Parks, and more to reach the finals of the tournament.

However, the Japanese fell short of claiming the title in the final round as she had to retire early, citing an abdominal injury. This led to her opponent, Clara Tauson's victory, 6-4.

A few weeks after this, Osaka competed in the Australian Open, where she couldn't advance further than the third round. She again had to walk over, citing the persistent abdominal injury in her match against Belinda Bencic, 7-6(7). Following this, she opened up about the injury in the press conference.

"Update on my injury is it's not fantastic and I'm feeling I mean not great not bad in the middle somewhere. We were doing everything we could like, I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that in the night," said Naomi Osaka.

Naomi Osaka will next be seen at the Queen's Club Championships.

