Naomi Osaka forced to leave hotel room at midnight for 2nd time at Canadian Open; Elena Rybakina's team suffers same ordeal

Naomi Osaka once again found herself caught in the loop of false hotel fire alarms, but was joined by Elena Rybakina this time around. This incident frustrated the Japanese player ahead of her Round of 16 match against Anastasija Sevastova at the Canadian Open.

Osaka also faced a similar situation a few nights ago when she had to evacuate her hotel room before her second round match due to a false alarm. The 27-year-old posted stories on her Instagram about the situation that she faced.

"Idk what's going on with this hotel but another false fire alarm is crazy," wrote a confused Naomi Osaka while being wide awake at 4:40 am.

She followed it up with another story, where loud noise could be heard in the background while Osaka laughed at the situation.

Screenshots via stories/ @naomiosaka on Instagram, dated August 2, 2025.

Osaka's companion in the misadventure was Rybakina, who also had to face the snafu. Even though the Kazakh player did not post any details of this incident on her social media, her physio, Stefan Duell, posted a story with a clip of the loud noise of the alarms.

This took place at the hotel, Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth, at around 4:55 am. However, there is no confirmation whether the two tennis stars were in the same hotel or not.

Screenshots via stories/ @stefanduell on Instagram dated August 2, 2025.

Rybakina will be facing Dayana Yastremska in her Round of 16 match on August 2.

Naomi Osaka made major coaching changes ahead of the Canadian Open

Naomi Osaka with Tomasz Wiktorowski - Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka parted ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, ending a parntership that last just under a year. She is now working with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Wiktorowski rose to prominence when he trained former Polish pro, Agnieszka Radwanska, from 2011 to 2018. He also played a key role in the rise of Iga Swiatek, with their partnership lasting from 2021 to 2024.

The four-time Grand Slam champion's agent confirmed Wiktorowski's addition to her squad on July 28. However, Osaka has not yet confirmed the news of their partnership, which indicates that the partnership is still in the trial phase.

Osaka parting with Mouratoglou was also an emotional one, as they shared a special bond. However, it is likely that the Japanese's recent streak of performances, including the first-round exit at Wimbledon this year, played a part in the decision.

