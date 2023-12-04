"Naomi Osaka didn't need much help" - Nick Kyrgios turns coach for the Japanese as she prepares for 2024 comeback, provides 'serve tips'

Nick Kyrgios has offered his expertise to Naomi Osaka as she gears up for her comeback to the tour in 2024.

Osaka last competed on the tour at the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022. Following that, she took an extended break due to her pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July.

The former World No. 1 is now set to make her comeback at the Brisbane International in January. Expressing her excitement about making her return at the WTA 500 event, she emphasized its pivotal role in paving the way for a "brilliant" comeback in the upcoming season.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer," she said.

Naomi Osaka has been sharing glimpses of her training sessions on social media, regularly updating fans on her progress. She recently took the court with Nick Kyrgios, who has been sidelined for almost the entire season due to various injury setbacks.

After trying his hand at commentary during the ATP Finals, Kyrgios assumed a coaching role for Osaka, guiding her through a practice session. In a video shared by Osaka's talent agency Evolve, which signed Kyrgios in June 2022, the 28-year-old provided valuable tips on the best way to land after serving.

Osaka and Kyrgios both reshared the clip on social media and offered insights into their practice session. The former World No. 1 playfully commented on receiving serve tips from Kyrgios, while the Australian hilariously disclosed that she didn't require much assistance.

"Serve tips lol," Naomi Osaka posted on her Instagram story.

"She didn't need much help," Kyrgios commented with laughing emojis.

"Will be following and supporting your comeback Naomi Osaka" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has been very supportive of Naomi Osaka's comeback journey. He shared a picture from their practice session on social media and expressed his willingness to assist the four-time Grand Slam champion anytime. He emphasized that she had the full backing of his entire team as well.

"The best part of journey is realising that we can all learn something from someone. Will be following and supporting your comeback @naomiosaka !! Happy to help anytime. The whole Kyrgios team is behind you," he posted on his Instagram story.

Osaka will aim for a strong comeback at the Brisbane International, using it as crucial preparation for the 2024 Australian Open. On the other hand, Kyrgios' return remains uncertain, as he has not yet announced a potential comeback date. The Melbourne Slam is set to commence on January 14.

