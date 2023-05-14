"Well said."

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray recently expressed her support for former World No.1 Naomi Osaka after she shut down questions about her tennis future as a mother.

Osaka announced on January 2023, that she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Cordae and hopes to return to tennis in 2024. The four-time Grand Slam champion posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including an ultrasound picture.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. https://t.co/GYXRnutU3I

Many people have questioned her ability to continue her tennis career as a new mother since then. In light of this, Naomi Osaka took to Twitter recently to clap back at her doubters.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said that people should be concerned about the male athletes who have children and are "significantly less accomplished" before talking about her career.

"Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though," she wrote.

"Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let’s be fr," she added.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka . Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though 😬.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let’s be fr. Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let’s be fr.

In light of this, Andy Murray's mother and renowned tennis coach Judy Murray expressed her support for the Japanese taking to Instagram, writing:

"Well said."

Judy Murray via Instagram stories.

A look back at Naomi Osaka's performance in Grand Slam tournaments in 2022

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2022 US Open - Day 2.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season, however, was very underwhelming. Her four-year streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year came to an end, and she did not win any titles. Resultantly, her ranking fell significantly as well.

She took part in the Australian Open but was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round. She again lost to Anisimova in the opening round of the French Open in a rematch of their previous encounter.

Having skipped Wimbledon, Osaka participated in the US Open. However, her run was cut short at the hands of Danielle Collins in the first round.

In a press conference earlier in 2022, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that the year hadn't been the "best" year for her, but that she was "pretty happy" with where she was at.

"This year has not been the best year for me, but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups-and-downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said.

Additionally, Naomi Osaka acknowledged that managing her fall in the world rankings — she is currently ranked 395th, her lowest ranking since 2014 — hasn't been easy to deal with.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason," she said.

