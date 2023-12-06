Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae reacts to Japanese star calling herself "drippiest tennis player ever" after flaunting chic accessories

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend, Cordae, has given his stamp of approval to her self-proclaimed title as the "drippiest tennis player ever."

Osaka and American rapper Cordae have been in a relationship for four years now, since their first date at an LA Clippers game in 2019. In January, following her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Shai, was born in July.

The former World No. 1 has since been preparing for her comeback to the tour, frequently sharing glimpses of her progress on social media. She is set to make her return at the WTA 500 Brisbane International in January, ahead of the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka recently took a break from her training to showcase her glamorous side on social media. The 26-year-old flaunted her stylish ensemble, featuring a Louis Vuitton bag as well as matching shoes and earrings. Her choice of wide-leg blue jeans and a casual black top allowed the chic accessories to take center stage.

"The drippiest tennis player you ever did see, that’s me 👋🏾," she captioned her Instagram post.

Cordae endorsed her claim of being the "drippiest" player by commenting with 'fax' [facts] emojis, indicating his agreement.

Cordae's comment on Naomi Osaka's post

"Naomi Osaka’s got to be very inspired by some very successful maternity ladies before her" - Pam Shriver

Naomi Osaka

In a recent interview, Pam Shriver expressed her belief that Naomi Osaka would draw inspiration from Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams, and Elina Svitolina's successful comebacks, upon returning to the tour after giving birth.

"It’s fascinating. I think Osaka’s got to be very inspired by some very successful maternity ladies before her, Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams, Tatjana Maria, Elina Svitolina," she told the WTA.

Shriver asserted that the four-time Grand Slam champion's return was surrounded by additional "intrigue" due to the mental health struggles she faced prior to her maternity leave. However, the American expressed optimism about the former World No. 1's comeback in Australia, anticipating a strong return fueled by her happy home life.

"This one has more intrigue because of [the mental duress discussions] that led up to the maternity leave. I think she comes back strong, with the perspective that you’ve got great things to look forward to at home. I’m looking forward to seeing her in Australia," she added.

Osaka will aim to make a triumphant return at the Brisbane International, using it as vital preparation for the Australian Open, which is scheduled to commence on January 14.

