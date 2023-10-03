Naomi Osaka recently donned a beautiful autumn-themed ensemble during her visit to an art gallery.

Osaka's performance was inconsistent for over a year before she took maternity leave by withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. Her last appearance on the tennis court was at the 2022 Japan Open in September. However, she was forced to withdraw from her Round of 16 match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia due to intense stomach pain.

The four-time Grand Slam champion's last title win was at the 2021 Australian Open, where she beat Jennifer Brady in the final.

Recently, Naomi Osaka took to social media to share a series of pictures from her gallery visit.

The Japanese tennis star donned a beautiful outfit in autumn colors and accentuated her attire with a pair of the latest Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH sneakers. Adding a touch of elegance, Osaka accessorized with a luxurious Louis Vuitton fanny bag and a sleek TAG Heuer watch, completing stunning her look.

Naomi Osaka unveils her new anime-loving character 'Tamika' as she partners with Meta to launch AI chatbots

Naomi Osaka at a press conference during the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Meta to launch AI chatbots and has unveiled her new anime-loving character 'Tamika'.

During their annual Connect conference on September 27, Meta made an announcement regarding the release of a new line of digital personas. These captivating personalities will be crafted utilizing Meta's cutting-edge Meta AI chatbot platform, which was recently launched.

Users will be able to engage with a diverse range of 28 unique AI chatbots across popular platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. This initiative is a result of a collaboration between Facebook's parent company and several celebrities, including Naomi Osaka, Tom Brady, and MrBeast.

Users will have the ability to easily identify celebrity avatars located in the corner of their chat window. Furthermore, voice integration is scheduled to be implemented next year.

Osaka recently took to social media to introduce her AI character Tamika, who shares an unwavering passion for anime.

"I’ve partnered with Meta to bring you a new Al named Tamika, your anime-obsessed friend! You’ll be able to chat with Tamika across Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, just follow and DM @sailortamika to get started. Meta Als rolling out to US users in phases. Voice coming later," Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

