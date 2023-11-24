Tennis fans were enraged by Novak Djokovic’s controversial entrance during Serbia’s 2023 Davis Cup quarterfinal clash against Great Britain.

On Thursday, November 23, Serbia and Great Britain locked horns for a place in the semifinals of the Davis Cup. Ahead of the tie, the two teams were introduced on the court alongside a flag bearer, with a song of their choice playing in the background.

The British squad entered the stadium with Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ as their walk-on music. The Serbian team, however, chose a seemingly patriotic song called “Veseli se srpski rode” by Danica Crnogorcevic. As per reports, the song has become an unofficial anthem and a symbol of protest in recent years, emphasizing on the unification of the Serbian countries embodied in the cry.

The music was heard after Serbia defeated Great Britain as well.

Novak Djokovic and compatriots playing the song on a global stage like the Davis Cup did not sit well with several tennis fans online.

A Kosovo-based news page alleged that the song, popular among Serbian ‘ultranationalist,’ calls for the annexation of Kosovo.

“Serbia's tennis team, led by Djokovic, was introduced at the Davis Cup with a Serbian song that calls for the annexation of Kosovo. This song is popular among Serbian ultranationalists,” the report read.

This is not the first time that Novak Djokovic has landed himself in controversy over his views on the Kosovo-Serbia conflict. He came under fire earlier this year when he paid tribute to three Serbian gunmen who were killed during a conflict with the Kosovo police.

“Yeah I need him banned from every tournament like he has been loud about this for a very long time idfc he's amongst the worst human beings to ever set foot on this planet,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on representing Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals 2023: "It's an absolute honor to wear the flag on your shirt"

The Serb at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

The three-match quarterfinal tie between Great Britain and Serbia ended after the second rubber itself when Novak Djokovic sealed the victory for his country with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie. Earlier in the day, Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic also managed a straight-sets win over Brit Jack Draper [7-6 (2), 7-6 (6)].

Following the win, Novak Djokovic was made aware of his outstanding record at the tournament – the World No. 1 hasn’t lost a single match at the event since 2011.

Djokovic hinted that it was his love for his country that brought out the best in him.

“You know, I think pretty much anybody who is part of the Davis Cup here really says the same thing. It's absolute honor and privilege to be representing the country, to wear the flag on your shirt when you're out on the court,” the Serb said in his presser.

“I really take it seriously and try to always deliver my best game. The more you win, you know, the more you want to keep the streak going,” he added.

The 36-year-old further stated that Serbia’s 2010 Davis Cup win motivated the players to do well in their individual careers as well.

“We won Davis Cup back in 2010, and we said that, you know, a few days ago, how much that victory really contributed to our individual success in our careers,” he said.

“It's more responsibility, as well,” he added. “We really enjoy playing for our country. There is a great team spirit.”

Novak Djokovic will next take on Jannik Sinner for the third time in two weeks, as Serbia prepares for a semifinal clash against Italy on Saturday, November 25.

