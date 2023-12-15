"Never letting go" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares snap of adorable moment with daughter Olympia

While it is no secret that Alexis Ohanian loves spending time with his family, the latest of his heartwarming updates certainly tops the lot.

The business magnate and spouse of the legendary Serena Williams, shared an adorable photo with his eldest daughter Olympia on his X (formerly Twitter) handle earlier today, enclasping her in a tight bear hug.

Ohanian was quite evidently overcome by emotion, as he captioned the photo:

"Never letting go."

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, frequently shares photographs on his social media handles of his loved ones, with a certain special spot saved for Olympia. It is no surprise that his Instagram account is packed with beautiful memories alongside his daughter, and the unbreakable bond they share is truly a sight to behold.

The pair most recently hit the kitchen and made some of the most delectable and colorful pancakes one could imagine.

"Today's #PapaPancake was an @OlympiaOhanian Collab — it's been a minute since she asked to make them with me so I was excited to cook! She asked for a hamburger pancake 🍔🥞 swipe to see how we made it together — Jr. did great!" Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

A few days before that, Ohanian took Olympia to catch the US National Women's soccer team in action against China in a friendly match. He shared a wholesome photo of Olympia and Williams beside NWSL champ Lynn Williams, and star on the Ohanian-owned Angel FC team, Alyssa Thompson, after the game.

"I'm just the guy who photobombs. It was great seeing @nwsl champ @lynnwilliams9 & @weareangelcity phenom @alyssthomp with the fam. 😮‍💨⚽️🇺🇸 @uswnt got it done easily in the friendly today vs China. Everyone go download @acmomento" Alexis Ohanian captioned the post.

Olympia is Ohanian's and Serena Williams' oldest daughter. She was born on September 1, 2017. The pair welcomed their second child, Adira River Ohanian, in August earlier this year.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia is busy inheriting her father's interests

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia - Instagram

Tennis icon Serena Williams admitted to People in 2022, that Olympia was slowly but steadily taking a liking to her dad's interests.

"Olympia's into gaming ... her dad's got her into VR [virtual reality]," Williams said of husband Alexis Ohanian. "Not sure how I feel about that. It's the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense."

While the 23-time Grand Slam champion did partially advocate gaming, she maintained that balance is vital. Controlling screen time while encouraging her affinity for digital games is truly the way to go, according to Williams.

“I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s all balance. It’s all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it’s okay,” Williams said.

There is, however, one game that Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia enjoy playing together: Candy Land.

"[Olympia's] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic," Serena said. "And I'm like, 'Yes, I get to play Candy Land.' I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land."

