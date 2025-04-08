Nick Kyrgios flexes luxury Lamborghini car & Rolex wristwatch in cryptic update amid personal turmoil

Nick Kyrgios flaunted the steering wheel of his Lamborghini and the luxury watch on his wrist as he drove around on a bright sunny day. Kyrgios has been off the tennis court since his Miami Open stint and rumors of a breakup with partner Costeen Hatzi have been recently confirmed by the latter, as per multiple news sources.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian player who peaked at World No. 13 in men's singles, has always shown his appreciation for luxury items, especially cars. His impressive list of automobiles includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Nissan GT-R (R35) from Japan, a Dodge SRT Demon, a Tesla Model X, and others. The ATP player also has a love for timepieces, as he is frequently spotted in Aventi and Cartier collections.

In his recent Instagram story, the 2022 Australian Open doubles title winner shared a picture of his Lamborghini's steering wheel and his wristwatch with a green dial. He captioned the post with a series of three-leaf clover emojis.

Ad

Trending

Nick Kyrgios flexes his luxury items on his story - Source: via @k1ngkyrg1os on Instagram

In February 2025, his ex-girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, graced the co-passenger's seat as Kyrgios drove around in his Lamborghini. But that day, instead of a watch, he sported a band on his wrist with a cryptic message, reading:

Ad

"Second chances"

Kyrgios has been going through personal turmoil since his relationship with Hatzi ended. The latter spilled the beans about their breakup and how she has been dealing with it mentally, as per 7News.

"It’s been great. I’m still going on with work and I have a few different brands that I’m working with at the moment," she said.

Ad

She added:

"I’m grateful to have this life and hopefully keep on going ... I think it’s always important to put yourself first and do what makes you happy.."

Nick Kyrgios and the social media influencer first met on social media when the latter put an old mirror for sale. Costeen Hatzi has also been a regular fashion fixture at the Australian's tennis matches.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios recorded a monumental win at the 2025 Miami Open

Kyrgios at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios has been sidelined for 18 months because of knee and wrist injuries. He returned to play doubles with Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International and played his first singles match at the Australian Open. He lost in straight sets to Jacob Fearnley and faced a similar setback at the Indian Wells first round, where he retired due to struggles with his right wrist.

Ad

In his next outing at the Miami Open, he defeated Mackenzie McDonald in two sets to clinch his first win since 2022. Reflecting on that, Kyrgios said:

"To come off and get a win and feel like I belong again was special. I never thought I would play tennis again to be brutally honest with you. I was having conversations with my camp and my team... and I said: 'I don't know how long I can keep doing this for.'" (via BBC)

Kyrgios was a finalist at the 2022 Wimbledon, where he lost to Djokovic in a thrilling four-set match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More