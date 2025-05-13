Nick Kyrgios & Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs concerned as Jayson Tatum suffers serious injury during NBA playoffs

Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs expressed their concern for Jayson Tatum after he suffered a serious injury during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Both tennis personalities explicitly hated to see an athlete struggling with an injury.

The Celtics and the Knicks faced each other in a very important Game 4 of the Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs, with the latter leading the series 1-2. The Madison Square Garden crowd was treated to a thriller as their team clinched an emphatic 121-113 win, thanks to Jalen Brunson's 39-point performance, to take an important 3-1 lead in the series.

However, a very unfortunate incident occurred during the final quarter of the game. Celtics' superstar player Jayson Tatum, who had a 42-point night, suffered a serious injury that rendered him unable to continue. During a Knicks attack, he fell to the ground and seemed to be in immense pain, following which he was taken out by the doctors.

Nick Kyrgios, who is a huge Boston Celtics fan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Jayson Tatum's haters who were celebrating his injuries, and also sent his prayers to the Celtics' star.

"Anyone who is celebrating Tatum’s injury, or any athletes for that matter, you are the scum of the earth."

"Tatum 🙏🏽☘ Praying for you bro. ❤😢," he wrote.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, who has been following the NBA regularly, was also sad to see Tatum suffer an injury and shared her thoughts on X. She also opined on what type of injury Tatum seems to have suffered.

"Ah man i don’t who you’re pulling for in this series, you hate to see someone like @jaytatum0 go down like that!"

"Man that’s looks like Achilles.," she opined.

Kyrgios, who regularly shares support for his team on social media, once revealed how the Boston Celtics came into his life.

"Video games were my window to the league from the other side of the world" - When Nick Kyrgios recounted how he became a Boston Celtics fan

Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty

During an interview with the Players' Tribune in 2016, Nick Krygios said that video games were the reason behind his love for the Boston Celtics and revealed what convinced him to pick them on his NBA Live game.

"I played a ton of basketball growing up, too. I was on an Australian junior-league team, and when I turned 14 I had to decide whether to focus on basketball or tennis full-time. But to be honest, I wasn’t too up-to-date with the NBA because of the huge time difference between the U.S. and Australia. Video games were my window to the league from the other side of the world. So when I got NBA Live I started flipping through all the teams trying to decide who to play with, and I ended up picking the Boston Celtics. I thought the logo looked cool."

Nick Kyrgios celebrated one of the happiest moments of his life when his beloved Boston Celtics won the NBA in 2024.

