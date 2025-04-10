Novak Djokovic avoids getting in trouble with wife Jelena with a firm response to strange question

Novak Djokovic decided to pick his wife Jelena while answering a strange yet popular question and avoided getting into trouble that would've befell him had he taken any other name. However, the Serb revealed two other names that would've been safe answers.

Djokovic, alongside Arthur Fils, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini, and Grigor Dimitrov, appeared on a fun segment with Overtime Tennis, where they had to answer a tough question:

"Name a woman?" asked by West Von.

The Serb smartly named his wife Jelena and then made a hilarious joke. He also clarified that he could have also chosen his mother, Dijana, and his daughter, Tara.

"Name a woman. Anybody? Jelena, my wife. Otherwise, I get in trouble. I can name my mother, my wife, and my daughter."

Interestingly, the 37-year-old was featured in another segment with Von, where the latter asked the former for some advice on how to approach a girl he was interested in. Upon hearing Von's plan to like three pictures of the girl on Instagram, the Serb asked him to be bolder with his approach and said:

"I think your expectations are too high my friend, be proactive," he said, offering the confident line: "You caught my attention."

The Serb's wisdom comes from his longtime happy marriage with Jelena. The two went to the same high school and dated for eight years before getting engaged in 2013. The longtime sweethearts finally married each other in July 2014, less than a week after he defeated Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set battle to win his second Wimbledon and seventh Grand Slam title.

Even after more than 10 years of being together, the couple's love seems to have only increased.

"Ten years together, Ten years Jelena, I love you forever. I love you" - Novak Djokovic sends sweet message to wife on 10th anniversary

The Djokovic family at the 2023 French Open- Source: Getty

On July 10 last year, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Celebrating the occasion, the 24-time Major champion and his wife shared a beautiful video montage of some of the best moments the two spent and added a beautiful caption, highlighting their journey.

"Ten years of joy, Ten years of dreams, Ten years as islands, Ten years as streams. Ten years as parents, Ten years as one, Ten years of dancing, Ten years of fun. Ten years of yoga, Ten years we stretch, Ten years of dogs, Ten years go fetch," the couple's post read.

"Ten years of flying, Ten years at sea, Ten years of you, The best part of me. Ten years of tennis, Ten years of balls, Ten years of triumph, Ten years of falls. Ten years as teammates, Ten years together, Ten years Jelena, I love you forever. I love you."

Jelena and their kids Stefan and Tara have often been seen cheering Djokovic on during his matches.

The Serb was recently seen at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was eliminated in his opening match by Alejandro Tabilo.

