"Novak Djokovic should become an actor on a soap opera!" - Fans amused by Serb's bizarre slip and fall in Miami Open final loss

Tennis fans were amused by Novak Djokovic's unexpected slip and fall during the final of the 2025 Miami Open. The Serb went up against Jakub Mensik in his eighth final at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic was seeded fourth in Miami and began his run in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He started strong by defeating Rinky Hijikata 6-0, 7-6(1) in his opening match, followed by victories over lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion continued his winning streak with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals and a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals to secure his spot in the Miami Open final where he faced Jakub Mensik and ultimately lost 6-7(4), 6-7(4).

However, what captured the attention of tennis fans was Novak Djokovic's slip and fall while chasing a shot from Mensik during the final. The Serb's tumble on the court drew various reactions from fans who took to social media to share their amusement and their opinions on the same

One fan described the former World No.1's fall in the final as very "dramatic."

"Bro is so dramatic 😭 😭 😭 😭 ," a fan posted.

"and again, peepaw stand UP," a fan wrote.

"and again," a fan posted.

Another fan suggested that Novak Djokovic should consider a career in acting after witnessing his fall on the court.

"He should retire and become an actor on a soap opera!" a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Actually me when i’m drunk at home," a fan posted.

"Is it better to sleep or to play against [Jakub] Mensik," a fan wrote.

"Jannik with the voodoo doll: “now time to sleep…”" a fan posted.

On his way to claiming his first ATP title, Novak Djokovic's opponent in the final, Jakub Mensik, had defeated players like Roberto Bautista Agut, Jack Draper, Roman Safiullin, Tomas Machac, Arthur Fils, Taylor Fritz and ultimately the Serb.

Novak Djokovic is next expected to compete at Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Novak Djokovc with the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters title [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic is next expected to compete at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won twice, in 2013 and 2015. The ATP Masters 1000 tournament scheduled to take place from April 6, 2025, to April 13, 2025, on the outdoor clay courts at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

In 2024, The Serb was the top seed and he kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He secured victories against Roman Safiullin, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alex de Minaur before bowing out to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

The former World No.1 last won the title in 2015 where he had defeated the likes of Albert Ramos Vinolas, Andreas Haider-Maurer, Marin Cilic, Rafael Nadal and ultimately overcame Tomas Berdych in the final to clinch the title.

