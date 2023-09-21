Novak Djokovic being called the "best in history" by Rafael Nadal garners Marion Bartoli's husband's approval

Rafael Nadal recently declared his arch-rival Novak Djokovic the best tennis player in history, which received approval from former Wimbledon Champion Marion Bartoli's husband, Yahya Boumediene.

Nadal's remarks came after Djokovic won his record 24th Grand Slam singles title by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final. The Serb also extended his lead over the Spaniard, who has 22 Major trophies.

Rafael Nadal, who has been sidelined since the Australian Open in January due to a hip injury, recently spoke with AS. He stated that, in terms of titles, Novak Djokovic is without a doubt the best in tennis history.

"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics, and in that sense, I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable," the Spaniard said.

"I do not have an ego big enough to try to disguise a reality that is not. This is the truth. The rest are tastes, inspiration, sensations that one or the other may transmit to you, that you may like one or the other more. I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss in that," he added.

In light of this, Marion Bartoli's husband, Belgian-Moroccan footballer Yahya Boumediene, took to his Instagram stories to show his agreement to Nadal's statement, putting just a 'GOAT' emoji and tagging the Serbian ace.

Yahya Boumediene via Instagram stories

"I congratulate Novak Djokovic for everything he is achieving; That does not cause me frustration" - Rafael Nadal

The legendary duo pictured at the Laver Cup 2022

In the same interview with AS, Rafael Nadal said that he congratulates Novak Djokovic on any achievement that comes the Serb's way and that it does not frustrate him.

"He has had another one and in some ways that is also part of the sport. I congratulate him for everything he is achieving and that does not cause me any kind of frustration," he said.

The 37-year-old added that he has never shied away from wishing Djokovic well, adding that he will not try to outdo himself and is "satisfied" with his achievements.

"I have said it when I was the one who won the most Slams, I said it when we were tied and I say it now that I am behind," Nadal said.

"I am not going to be the one who tries, through a personal struggle, to want to be what I am not. What is, is, and what is not, is not. I say this, I am very satisfied with everything I have done," he added.

Nadal has confirmed that he will make his tennis comeback in 2024, but he has no plans to win any Grand Slam titles. According to him, 2024 could be his final year on the ATP Tour.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here