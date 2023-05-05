Top tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann has picked Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic to finish the 2023 season as year-end World No. 1. The American also picked Elena Rybakina on the women’s side as her year-end No. 1.

The 20-year-old Spaniard finished the 2022 season as the youngest-ever year-end World No. 1 after his maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed the top spot by winning his record 10th Australian Open this January.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have traded the No. 1 ranking back and forth since then. The Serb has held on to the top spot for now, despite missing the Sunshine Double due to USA’s COVID-19 vaccine rules.

Djokovic is currently struggling with an elbow injury and withdrew from the ongoing 2023 Madrid Open due to the same. The World No. 1’s participation in the upcoming Rome Masters is yet unconfirmed. As a result, he may relinquish the No. 1 ranking to Alcaraz yet again.

In the women’s game, meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has been World No. 1 since 2022, recording more than 52 straight weeks at the top of the rankings since making her debut as No. 1. However, Stuhlmann believes reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina could topple the Pole by the end of the season.

Rachel Stuhlmann recently took to Instagram to answer some of the questions fans were frequently asking her. She opined that Alcaraz and Djokovic are in prime position to finish the year at the top, similar to Rybakina.

“I got Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina for year-end No. 1,” wrote the influencer.

Stuhlmann also declared that Hawkeye technology is good for tennis and that the game shouldn’t go back to ball kids bringing the towels to players.

"Yes I think Hawkeye is good for the game and think it’s a good move to have at all tournaments. No, I don’t think we should go back to ball kids carrying the towels over to the players," she wrote.

Novak Djokovic will go down as the best ever: Andy Roddick

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently stated that 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will go down the best-ever tennis player in history. While Roddick reckons Carlos Alcaraz is better at 19 than the Big-3 at that age, he is of the opinion that the Serbian veteran has played the best tennis ever since turning 28.

“[Novak Djokovic] will go down as best ever. Carlos better at 19 than Novak was at same age. Novak playing better from 28 years old on than anyone has,” Roddick tweeted.

Currently in his record-extending 385th week as World No. 1, the Serbian has had a mellow clay season so far. He lost to Dusan Lajovic in the ATP 250 Srpska Open quarterfinals in Banja Luka and to Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters. It remains to be seen if the 35-year-old will return for the Italian Open and the French Open.

