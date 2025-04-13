Novak Djokovic comes under fire from fans after controversial meeting with Donald Trump-appointed Dr. Oz

Novak Djokovic recently hit a practice court alongside US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and American TV show host and physician, Dr. Mehmet Oz. However, the Serb's appearance with the controversial figures prompted several tennis fans to deliver stinging reactions.

On Friday, April 11, Dr. Oz, recently appointed by President Donald Trump as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with the living tennis legend and and RFK Jr. The 64-year-old captioned the post:

"Our family loved spending the day with Novak Djokovic and RFK Jr. Both are tirelessly curious about optimal health, courageous in sharing their insights, and compassionate in their desire to help others. I can’t think of a more winning strategy — though a monster serve doesn’t hurt!"

The post soon made its way to Reddit, and this is where tennis fans voiced their harsh opinions on Novak Djokovic's meeting with RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz. Both RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz have come under fire in the past for making bold medical claims lacking scientific credibility. The Serb himself was at the eye of a storm during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he chose to remain unvaccinated, citing a 'pro-choice' stance.

"I still think the chances of Djokovic becoming a far right politician after he retires are higher than some people want to admit," a fan wrote.

"Nightmare blunt rotation," added another.

"Sometimes I find myself wanting to like Novak. Then I remember," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion's recent meeting with RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz:

"Djokovic just can’t help himself lmao. Man could have had his haters cut by around 70-80% by avoiding this or at least keeping his right wing loony politics private. Man secretly has a hate fetish lol," opined one fan.

"Novak definitely seems like the type to either start a cult or accidentally join one I can’t decide. Maybe both lol. He’s a grifters dream tho feels like health advice wise he’ll fall for anything," another added.

"You mean the guy that threw a temper tantrum about getting the COVID vaccine associates with Billy brainworm and Dr. Crudites? .... I'm shocked," weighed in yet another fan.

Irrespective of what the Serb's political affiliations are, two years ago, he addressed the topic about him becoming a politician later in life.

"I do not have any political inspirations at the moment" - Novak Djokovic in 2023 interview

In Picture: Novak Djokovic in action at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

In 2023, Djokovic featured as a guest on '60 Minutes', a show produced by CBS. Here, the Serb was interviewed by prominent tennis journalist and insider Jon Wertheim.

During the interview, Wertheim asked the 24-time Grand Slam winner about his views on potentially joining Serbian politics in the future due to his immense popularity in his native country in the Balkans.

Djokovic denied having any political ambitions at the time, suggesting that he wouldn't "thrive" in politics.

"I do not have any political inspirations at the moment. I don't feel that this is a world or an environment where I would thrive. But I do think that my popularity in the country and in the region can be used for some other things where I can help contribute to life and society," the Serb told Wertheim.

Despite this take, the former No. 1 has stirred controversy in the past by expressing political views on the tennis court. For instance, after his first-round win at the 2023 French Open, Djokovic wrote a brief but bold message regarding Kosovo and Serbia on the courtside camera. The statement later triggered significant backlash.

On the tennis front, the Serb's most recent outing came at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he shockingly lost in his opening match to Alejandro Tabilo. In the aftermath of the upset, the current ATP No. 5 cut a dejected figure as he lambasted his own performance on his first competitive claycourt appearance this year.

