Novak Djokovic congratulates Robert Lewandowski for winning Champions League

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 tennis player in the world, sent a congratulatory tweet t Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich last night.

Lewandowski, who was in top form this season, finished as the highest goal-scorer of the tournament, netting 15 goals. And Novak Djokovic, who has been a friend and admirer of the striker for a few years now, quote-tweeted Lewandowski's celebratory tweet today, while also adding that the achievement was "well deserved".

This is the first time Lewandowski has won the Champions League; he had earlier finished as the runner-up with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

While Djokovic is in the middle of the Western & Southern Open right now, he still found the time to congratulate his friend for the incredible achievement. The Serb posted the tweet just hours before his opening game against Ricardas Berankis.

Novak Djokovic and Robert Lewandowski's friendship goes back to 2016

Novak Djokovic has been pictured with multiple footballers through the years

The association between Novak Djokovic and Robert Lewandowski began back in 2016. The Pole played for Borrusia Dortmund at the time, and the Serb was spotted wearing their jersey.

"Tennis number one star! @djokernole it was a pleasure to meet you!" Lewandowski had written on his Instagram handle.

The duo were pictured together once again during Novak Djokovic's successful campaign at the 2017 Qatar Open, as Lewandowski and other Bayern stars attended the event during their winter break. At the time, Djokovic was also photographed with Arjen Robben and Xabi Alonso alongside Lewandowski.

Advertisement

Last year, Lewandowski nominated Novak Djokovic for the bottle cap challenge, after successfully completing it on his Instagram page.

"Haha! Nice hit Rob. I'll show you the tennis version soon," Djokovic had commented on his post in response.

Novak Djokovic has had a close association with several top-level athletes from a variety of sports, including Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo. He was also good friends with NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash a few months ago.

Djokovic had posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant earlier today, in honor of the late great's birthday.