Novak Djokovic continues trophyless run in 2024, suffers shock loss to Casper Ruud in Monte-Carlo SF

Novak Djokovic's trophyless run in 2024 extended another week, as the Serb suffered a shock loss to Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday.

Coming into the clash, Ruud was winless against the World No. 1 in five attempts and had lost all five matches in straight sets. In Monte-Carlo, however, Ruud shocked Djokovic by winning the opening set, taking it 6-4.

Novak Djokovic responded with a show of strength, winning the second 6-1 with multiple breaks of serve. With all to play for in the decider, Ruud started off as the aggressor, taking an early break to race to a 4-1 lead.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion then clawed back to make it 4-4, but the Norwegian forced a decisive break of serve to take the final set 6-4 after Djokovic double faulted on match point.

The loss marked the 36-year-old's third of the year, after previous losses to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open, to Luca Nardi in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells and now, to Ruud in Monte-Carlo. Regardless of the result, Djokovic will keep his hold on the World No. 1 for a while longer, as World No. 2 Jannik Sinner also lost in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Italian's conqueror, Stefanos Tsitsipas, will now take on Ruud in Sunday's final. While the Greek will be hoping to win his third Monte-Carlo title, Ruud will be aiming for his first Masters 1000 trophy.

Novak Djokovic still hunting for elusive Triple Career Golden Masters after Monte-Carlo defeat

Had Novak Djokovic beaten Casper Ruud on Saturday, he would have moved within one win of the elusive Triple Career Golden Masters -- winning all Masters 1000 titles at least three times each.

The Serb is the only man in history to have won all the Masters tournaments at least once each as well as twice each. Only the Monte-Carlo trophy is missing for the third time in his trophy cabinet, as the World No. 1 won his third Cincinnati Open title last year.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won seven of the nine tournaments at least once each. While the Spaniard has never won the Miami Open and the Paris Masters, Federer has never won Monte-Carlo and the Italian Open.

Regardless, Djokovic remains the man with the most ATP Masters 1000 titles in history, with 40 to his name. Nadal and Federer follow behind with 36 and 28 to their name respectively.

