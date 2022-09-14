WATCH: Novak Djokovic electrifies the dance floor along with son Stefan and wife Jelena at brother Djordje’s wedding

Novak Djokovic was recently joined by his seven-year-old son Stefan and wife Jelena Djokovic on the dance floor at his youngest brother Djordje’s wedding. Djordje Djokovic married his fiancée Saska Veselinov at St. Mark’s Church in Belgrade on Monday.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was captured unwinding at the family affair after a period of uncertainty over his presence at the US Open. Djokovic lit up the dance floor and was seen encouraging his son, who seemed shy at first. His wife Jelena also danced along.

The following day, the family resumed their post-wedding celebrations in Montenegro, where the former World No. 1 was in high spirits as he sang and danced alongside his brother and was tipped for it.

Novak Djokovic made wholesome use of his time off the courts as he was forced to skip the North American hardcourt swing, owing to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

The Serb further extended his hiatus after he withdrew from Serbia’s Davis Cup team for the group stage matches set to be held this month. Serbia’s Davis Cup captain Viktor Troicki revealed that Novak Djokovic’s absence was due to personal reasons.

“Nole will not play for personal reasons. It's his personal matter. Simply, this time he will be prevented from playing, but he will join the national team if we qualify for the final tournament in Malaga in November,” the captain said.

“I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play” – Carlos Alcaraz on if Novak Djokovic’s US Open absence was a factor in his title run

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged Novak Djokovic’s absence as one of the factors for US Open win

Novak Djokovic has had a tumultuous year that saw him barred from playing two of the four Grand Slams of the year – the Australian Open and the US Open. His absence from the US Open opened up the draw for newer, younger players to try their luck at lifting their maiden Grand Slam trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz, aged just 19, emerged successful in his pursuit of the 2022 US Open title. The Spaniard defeated 23-year-old Casper Ruud in four sets in the final.

Speaking to The New York Times on how his run in New York panned out, the teenager acknowledged Novak Djokovic’s absence as one of the factors. He, however, also credited his personal hard work and efforts which saw him become the youngest Grand Slam winner since Rafael Nadal and the youngest man ever to reach the World No. 1 ranking.

“Look, I don’t want to take credit away from myself but it’s true that Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, they were in a period when they were all playing. I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play. Everybody has their reasons, but that is the reality," Alcaraz said.

“He could not play much for a while, and Rafa kept playing but not all year, either. But like I said, I don’t want to take credit away from myself. I have been playing all season, playing incredible matches and incredible tournaments, and I’ve worked really hard so that things like this could happen,” he added.

