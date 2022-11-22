Novak Djokovic earns praise from leading TV personality and writer for his "courage and strength to stand apart" after ATP Finals win

Leading TV presenter and nutritionist Gillian McKeith lavished praise on Novak Djokovic for his courage to "stand apart" in light of a challenging year on and off the court. McKeith also stated her belief that the Serbian great will welcome more big victories going forward.

Djokovic capped off the year with three titles in four tournaments, including the season-ending ATP Finals title on Sunday. He later reflected on a controversial year that began with the Australian Open saga and saw him miss many tournaments owing to his stance against COVID vaccines. The 21-time Grand Slam champion thanked his family, team, and others for their support during a year in which they "endured a great deal."

"To my wife & children, family, team, sponsors, fans, everyone who stuck with me this year .. the journey has been challenging & we’ve endured a great deal together. I’m humbled by your support & grateful that it got us to this moment. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Novak Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the same, McKeith lauded the Serb for standing by his beliefs.

"Congratulations to Novak Djokovic who has the courage and strength to stand apart. More victories on the way," McKeith wrote on Twitter.

The Serb defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in Sunday's final to clinch a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. He also earned a record $4,740,300 in prize money for winning the tournament by remaining undefeated. The only set he dropped all week was against Daniil Medvedev in his last round-robin stage match. He ended the season inside the top 5 of the ATP rankings for the 15th time in his career.

"It's been a roller coaster year, something I've never experienced" - Novak Djokovic on his 2022 season

Novak Djokovic further reflected on his 2022 season, admitting that he has never experienced a topsy-turvy year like this one. Speaking during the trophy presentation ceremony at the ATP Finals on Sunday, he said that only he and his team/family truly know the challenges they have faced all year. The Serb went on to suggest that he could not have won the season-ending championships without the support of his team and family this season.

"It's been a roller coaster year, something I've never experienced in my life. Only we know what we've been through, so I want you to know that I really appreciate you staying. This trophy is equally yours as it's mine. Thank you very much, guys," he said.

The 35-year-old welcomed more good news last week as the Australian government decided to overturn his three-year visa ban ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. If all goes well in the build-up to the tournament, he will soon play his first match at his most successful Major since winning the 2021 title.

