"Novak Djokovic handled the hindrance way better than most players, this umpire wanted his name in the paper" - John McEnroe

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe has defended Novak Djokovic and slammed the match official following a controversial call during the Serbian's Wimbledon semifinal win against Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Djokovic defeated Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to progress to his ninth final at SW19. While the match was a closely fought affair, the one major talking point from the contest was the 36-year-old being handed a point penalty for hindrance.

After taking the first set, Djokovic on serve was leading 2-1, 15-15 in the second set when he hit a backhand on the stretch following which he let out an "extended" grunt. Chair umpire Richard Haigh considered that grunt a hindrance to his opponent and awarded the point to Sinner.

Djokovic fell to his knees following the decision and even argued with the match official, but to no avail.

After the match, seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe expressed his disapproval of the umpire's call and praised Djokovic for the way he handled the issue.

"Never in his 18-year career he said, not one time it had ever been called. Horrible, horrible call. First of all, did you notice that Sinner's ball went back in the court and dropped like a foot from the baseline? I mean, how much of a hindrance could it have been? And then the call for the time warning in the same game," the BBC pundit told Clare Balding and Tim Henman (via Express).

"He [Djokovic] handled it admirably, way better than most players [would have]. He said it could have turned the whole thing - he is absolutely right. I would have hated that that would have been the turning point. It's one thing if Sinner lifts his game, that's great, competition - but not when the umpire gets in the middle of it," he added.

McEnroe also accused the match official of using the decision to get famous and praised Djokovic for not losing focus and sealing his spot in the final.

"Obviously this umpire wanted his name in the paper, I mean come on - but fortunately Novak held. It really would have been a shame if he had not held there I think. He deserved it, obviously," he concluded.

Novak Djokovic: "The hindrance could have changed the course of the match"

Novak Djokovic talks with chair umpire Richard Haigh after losing a point for hindrance.

After registering a straight-sets win against Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, in his on-court interview, stated that the controversial hindrance call could have changed the course of the match.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion explained that he was really nervous immediately after and had to quickly regroup himself to avoid losing control of the match.

"The hindrance earlier on today in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt really nervous after that call from the chair umpire but [I] kind of managed through to regroup," he admitted.

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Aclaraz in the championship match on Sunday. A win will see the Serb equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and reclaim his top spot in the ATP world rankings.

