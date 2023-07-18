Novak Djokovic has incurred a substantial fine for his frustrated outburst during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

On Sunday, July 16, Djokovic seemed poised to steamroll Carlos Alcaraz as he rushed away to a 5-0 lead before taking the opening set 6-1. However, the resilient Spaniard bounced back to take the second and third sets before the Serb claimed the fourth, forcing a decider.

In the fifth set, Alcaraz claimed a crucial break of serve to go 2-1 up in the decider and inch closer to a famous victory. Showing visible signs of frustration after losing the game, Djokovic smashed his racquet against the net post, leaving a dent in the wooden frame. Consequently, the chair umpire handed the 36-year-old a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Alcaraz's break of serve proved to be a decisive moment in the match as it powered him to a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over the 36-year-old, earning him his maiden Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic has since been handed a $8,000 (£6,100) for "racket abuse," marking the highest individual fine of the 2023 season thus far.

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva also copped a $8,000 (£6,100) fine at Wimbledon 2023 after her fourth-round match against Madison Keys. The fine was handed out after the Russian received a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct during the match following her second offense of throwing her racquet to the ground.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon final becomes most-watched on BBC since Andy Murray's 2016 title win at SW19

The thrilling four-hour and 42-minute long battle between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships became the most-watched final at SW19 on BBC in nearly a decade.

The highly anticipated clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz captivated the attention of a peak audience of 11.3 million on BBC One, becoming the most-watched final on the platform since Andy Murray defeated Milos Raonic in the 2016 final to claim his second title at the grasscourt Major.

Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova's win over Ons Jabeur in the women's final was witnessed by a peak audience of 4.5 million, registering a significant increase from last year's championship match, which had 3.1 million viewers.

Barbara Slater, a BBC director of sport expressed her delight regarding the viewing numbers for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, highlighting the marked increase in streaming numbers for the men's and women's final.

"It's great to see that we have been able to meet the viewing demands of audiences, with significant increases in streaming of both the men's and women's finals, and a huge peak on BBC One on Sunday," she said.

