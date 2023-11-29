"Novak Djokovic could never" - Fans react to Jannik Sinner's name being chanted during UEFA Champions League match at San Siro

Tennis fans reacted to spectators chanting Jannik Sinner's name during the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at Milan's San Siro stadium in Italy.

Sinner had made a remarkable contribution towards Italy winning their second Davis Cup title in 47 years. In the semifinals, the 22-year-old defeated Djokovic twice in a single day, once in the singles match-up and then in the doubles clash. Then in the final, Jannik Sinner defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 to secure the Davis Cup trophy.

After competing in the Davis Cup in Spain, Sinner returned home to attend the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at Milan's San Siro stadium. He was welcomed at the stadium by a roaring crowd chanting his name.

Tennis fans were thrilled to witness the reception received by the World No. 4 at the stadium and took to social media to express their delight.

One fan wrote that Novak Djokovic could never receive the same kind of reception.

"Novax Djocovid could never," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan jokingly suggested that Sinner was present on the "wrong court."

"Wrong court, Jannik Sinner!" the fan posted on Reddit.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on winning Davis Cup for Italy: "This is something different, something really special"

Jannik Sinner with the 2023 Davis Cup trophy

After securing a victory for Italy against Australia at the 2023 Davis Cup, Jannik Sinner was asked about the possibility of bigger goals, much like Novak Djokovic did after leading Serbia to victory in the Davis Cup back in 2010.

In response, Sinner expressed his appreciation for winning the tournament, while highlighting the commitment and dedication exhibited by himself and the entire Italian team, whose collective efforts ultimately propelled them to claim the trophy.

"I mean, this is something different, something really special, because you don't play for yourself but you play for the whole team. I gave 100%, all what I had, and I think the whole team, they pushed every one of each other, and this is maybe our key why we are standing here with this trophy," Sinner said.

Sinner also mentioned that since the Italian team is quite young, they are determined to win the Davis Cup again.

"We are all very young. We are really hungry to trying to win it one more time for our life, but another way, you know, having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling," he added.

