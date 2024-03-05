Novak Djokovic next match: Serb's schedule at Indian Wells 2024

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is all set for the season's first Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. He returns to the venue for the first time since the 2019 edition.

Djokovic's previous tournament was the Australian Open, where he was the defending champion. He made it all the way to the semifinals where he was handed a four-set defeat by Jannik Sinner. It marked his first loss at the venue since his fourth round exit in 2018.

The Serb will now be keen to resume his winning ways. He'll be aiming to capture his sixth title here as well as his 41st Masters trophy. Here's a quick look at his schedule for the next two weeks:

Novak Djokovic's next match

The Serb has received a first-round bye as one of the seeded players here. He'll begin his campaign against either Aleksandar Vukic or a yet to be determined qualifier in the second round. Based on the tournament schedule, he'll play his second round match on Saturday, March 9.

Novak Djokovic's schedule for Indian Wells 2024

Players in the top half of the draw have been given a Thursday start for their first round matches. On the basis of that, here are the possible dates for the Serb's matches throughout the tournament:

Saturday, March 9 - R2 vs Aleksandar Vukic/qualifier

Monday, March 11 - R3 vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (potential)

Wednesday, March 13 - R4 vs Ugo Humbert/Tommy Paul (potential)

Thursday, March 14 - QF vs Casper Ruud (potential)

Saturday, March 16 - SF vs Daniil Medvedev (potential)

Sunday, March 17 - F vs Jannik Sinner/Carlos Alcaraz (potential)

Where to watch Novak Djokovic live in action at Indian Wells 2024?

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Fans from the following countries can watch the Serb's matches live on the respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Swiztermand, Luxembourg, & Liechtenstein

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, & Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

Digisport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, & Bhutan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

