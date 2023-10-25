Watch: Novak Djokovic plays saxophone on stage during cellist Hauser's concert in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic played the saxophone to entertain the crowd at Croatian cellist Stjepan Hauser's recent concert in Belgrade, Serbia. Hauser performed at Belgrade's Stark Arena on Tuesday, October 24, with the 2023 US Open champion in attendance.

Djokovic has been off the tennis court for a couple of months, ever since his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title in New York. The 36-year-old won the 2023 US Open to become the first player to bag 24 Major trophies in the Open Era. He also equaled Margaret Court's Grand Slam tally in the all-time winners' list.

Soon after his triumph at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic returned to his hometown Belgrade to celebrate Serbia's silver-medal finish at the FIBA World Cup. He was later spotted hitting putts at the Ryder Cup alongside Gareth Bale for an All-Star match.

More recently, Djokovic watched Serbian soccer club Crvena Zvezda play a 2-2 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League. Ahead of his Paris Masters campaign, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 30, the Serb spent an evening watching Hauser perform in Belgrade.

Djokovic wasn't a mere spectator though, as he also graced the stage alongside Hauser and his team. He even made an unprofessional attempt at blowing into the saxophone.

The video of his brief performance can be watched below.

"Novak Djokovic has been remarkably accessible for a global superstar" - Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently claimed that liking Novak Djokovic has become a trend, in a rebuttal to former British tennis player Johanna Konta's remarks that suggested the opposite.

"To be clear, she was being charitable to Novak. But I have the opposite take. Just as he has put to rest the GOAT discussion, he has already buried the old storyline about lagging popularity," Wertheim said (via Sports Illustrated).

"I would argue that, if anything, it is now trendy to like Novak," he added. "He has continued winning relentlessly into his deep 30s. He has continued speaking with insight and eloquence. He has been a model father. He has been loyal to his country."

"He has been remarkably accessible for a global superstar. We could go on. From where I sit, the Djokovic Popularity Index is, rightly, at a historic high," Wertheim continued.

Djokovic has secured five titles in the 2023 season so far. Three of those five triumphs have come at the Majors - in Melbourne, Paris, and New York.

