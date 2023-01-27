Novak Djokovic reveals how his team helps him shrug off media attacks and remain "sane"

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic on Friday said his team plays a major role in helping him keep his mind "sane" during major tournaments by shielding him from off-court drama and scrutiny from the media.

Djokovic cruised past Tommy Paul in the 2023 Australian Open semifinals to reach his 10th final at Melbourne Park. The Serb overcame a stutter in the first set, re-establishing his authority to defeat the American 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

He will face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.

In a press conference following the win, the Serb was asked how he deals with "intense scrutiny" from the media during big events. The 35-year-old has been involved in a number of controversies at the 2023 Australian Open, including the toilet break controversy, the injury, and his father's support for pro-Russian actions.

Djokovic stated that while being in such situations during important tournaments is not "ideal," he has become used to it and is simply working to become more "resilient" and "stronger."

"Yeah, I mean, it's not an ideal situation or circumstances to be in when you have to kind of deal with all these other outside factors that are not really necessary during such an important event," Djokovic said. "But it's been part of my life. Unfortunately last few years more so. I just try to evolve from it. I try to become more resilient, more stronger."

He added that his team and family members refrain from discussing any negative news with him, helping him to keep his mind "sane" and "serene."

"I have, of course, a team of people around me, my family members who are staying with me in the same accommodation or spending an entire day with me. I have an agreement with them that they give me this kind of protection," he said.

"I don't want to hear things about what was written in this article or that news or that news. I want to keep my mind as sane or serene as possible in order to conserve the vital energy that I need for the court," he added.

"One way or another today, information comes to you; when it does, it's about creating your own space with your own people" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic continued by saying that he receives information one way or another and that he accepts the circumstances as they are. The 35-year-old said he makes his "own space" with his own people, and "focuses" on what really matters.

"But in one way or another today, information comes to you. When it does, it's there, so then you have to find a way just to kind of accept, let it go, just not allow it to consume your day or turn your state of mind into something that you don't want, especially before semifinals or finals of a Grand Slam," Djokovic said.

"These are the moments where you're just like, okay, now it's about locking in, it's about creating your own space with your own people, being comfortable, and just trying to focus on what matters," he added.

The Serb is on a 26-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and has looked particularly dominant since an ailment in his left hamstring has subsided. He has won 11 sets in a row while dropping only 27 games and is now one win away from winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Major overall, which would tie him with Rafael Nadal.

