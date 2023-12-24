"Novak Djokovic's gonna do a Fortnite dance at his Australian Open celebration, isn't it?" - Fans react to Serb showcasing his moves wearing new kit

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently showcased his dance moves while wearing his new kit for the 2024 Australian Open, eliciting reactions from tennis fans all over the world.

Djokovic had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023. He won seven titles, including three Majors at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. He also reached the Wimbledon final but was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb will look to win a record 11th Melbourne Slam title in 2024, and his tournament kit was recently revealed. Following that, Asics dedicated a TikTok video to him, in which he is seen showing fans his dance moves while dressed in the blue and white outfit.

Watch the video below:

Tennis fans have reacted to Novak Djokovic's dance moves on Reddit. One user joked that the 24-time Grand Slam champion is planning to do a Fortnite dance after lifting the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup next month.

"He's gonna do a Fortnite dance at his AO celebration isn't it?" the user wrote.

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another wrote:

"Novak’s been making a lot of dance reels and TikToks with all the kids at The Racket Academy. Perhaps next year, 36 will be the new 16."

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

One user posted:

"First, we had the Tsitsipas shuffle in Cincinatti. Then we had the Medvedev wiggle in Rome. Now, we have..."

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Novak Djokovic is the "greatest of all time", says Leander Paes

The Serb pictured with his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes recently spoke with Forbes about how no one ever thought Bjorn Borg's record of winning five Wimbledon titles could be broken. However, Roger Federer broke it years later with eight grasscourt Slam titles, and then Rafael Nadal (22) broke the Swiss' Grand Slam record (20).

"I started playing when (Bjorn] Borg and (John) McEnroe were still playing, and no one ever thought that Borg’s five Wimbledon record could be beaten," Paes said. "Until Federer came around and he won eight Wimbledons and 20 Grand Slams. And then Nadal bettered Federer's Grand Slam record, by winning 22, and winning 14 titles at the French Open alone."

Paes then weighed in on the goat debate surrounding the 'Big 3', saying that Novak Djokovic is the "greatest of all time" considering his record.

"And then out comes Djokovic. This Serbian boy who is a great athlete with a phenomenal mind - for me, by far the greatest of all time. Why? Because the history books show that. He has won 24 Grand Slams and counting…it doesn’t look like he’s stopping. This is insane," the doubles legend added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis