Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R3

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will continue his Italian Open campaign against Alejandro Tabilo in the third round on Sunday, May 12. He secured a 6-3, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet in the previous round, his 1099th career victory.

The Serb suffered a big scare after his win as he was hit in the head after a water bottle accidentally fell on him while signing autographs for fans. The mishap was ruled an accident and he's doing fine after a quick medical check-up as well.

In other news, Djokovic's path to a seventh title in Rome got a little easier as the in-form Casper Ruud bowed out in the second round. He recently lost to the Norwegian in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the two were on track to meet in the quarterfinals here.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is participating in the Italian Open, the season's fifth Masters 1000 tournament. He has won six titles at the venue and has lost six times in the final as well. He has always made the quarterfinals at the very least since his debut here.

Given his consistency, he has an impressive 68-11 record in Rome. He's just two wins short of Rafael Nadal's record of 70 wins here, though the Spaniard is still in the draw and could extend his lead.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alejandro Tabilo at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Djokovic's third-round opponent is World No. 32 Alejandro Tabilo, who beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the previous round. The Chilean is enjoying the best season of his career.

Tabilo captured his maiden ATP title in Auckland earlier this year. He also reached the final of the Chile Open and won a Challenger event last week. He cracked the top 40 of the rankings as well and peaked at No. 32 so far.

This will be Tabilo's first match against the Serb. He has faced off against top-10 players twice before, losing both matches in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo match schedule

The two will contest their third-round match on Sunday, May 12. The exact time will be known once the schedule is out.

Date: May 12, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo streaming details

Viewers can watch the two go toe-to-toe on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Sony Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

