Novak Djokovic's reaction to Rafael Nadal accepting Laureus Sporting Icon Award sparks debate among fans

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal was recently honored with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award, and his former arch-rival, Novak Djokovic, reacted graciously to his speech. The development later garnered a wave of reactions from tennis fans.

Ad

The Spaniard won the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday, April 21. Nadal, who bid an emotional farewell last year at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, walked to the stage and smiled while receiving the award.

Nadal, a two-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year (2011 and 2021), received a rousing ovation from the attendees, among them was Novak Djokovic. A user later shared Djokovic's reaction on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, the Serb won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award last year, and Rafael Nadal also attended the event. Taking note of the previous edition of the event, an X user reacted:

"Look at the contrast in reactions when Nadal was watching Djokovic pick up the Laureus world sportsman of the year last year. 👀," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan accused Nadal of harboring resentment toward Djokovic, describing his reaction last year as “salty.”

"Now everyone go back and see Rafa’s saltiest reaction and Nole’s win last year… the guy couldnt hide his hatred," they said.

"You see when you’re not bitter and secure in your own career 😌," another commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

Ad

"Compare this with Nadal's reaction last year!🤣🤣," a fan chimed in.

"steroidal would never," one said.

A fan lauded Djokovic, writing:

"Always shows respect 😊," they wrote.

This was Rafael Nadal’s sixth Laureus award overall. However, several fans had previously expressed discontent over the Spaniard receiving the honor, arguing that it should have gone to Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic instead.

Novak Djokovic held a 31-29 head-to-head advantage against Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are considered two of the greatest tennis players of all time. Moreover, their on-court dominance earned them a place among the sport's revered 'Big 3', along with 20-time major champion Roger Federer.

Ad

While Nadal won 22 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic boasts 24 Majors. However, the Spaniard won two Olympic gold medals while the Serb claimed his first at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But Novak Djokovic is ahead of Rafael Nadal in their overall head-to-head record. The Serb has won 31 matches against Nadal, who has emerged victorious 29 times. Their most recent encounter was in the Round of 32 at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Djokovic comfortably won 6-1, 6-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akchhat Bachheti Akchhat is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda. All that drew his attention to the sport was his dad, who used to play it earlier. Being an avid tennis enthusiast, Akchhat is prompt to provide detailed insight into the latest news through his articles. Other than being a loyal Rafael Nadal fan, he has a deep passion for cricket and combat sports. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here