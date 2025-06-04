Novak Djokovic sends love to Monica Seles after her kind words about his 'greatness' amid the French Open

Novak Djokovic recently dropped a sweet reaction to former tennis player Monica Seles' appreciation for him. The Serb is currently gearing up to compete in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2025.

Djokovic is currently dominating the French Open. He has been delivering exceptional performances in the tournament and has reached the quarterfinals. He was last seen in action on Monday, June 2, when he locked horns with Cameron Norrie in the fourth round and won the match 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

He will next face Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, June 4. Amid his French Open run, former tennis star Monica Seles lauded Djokovic for his skills, as she shared his picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Novak shows us that greatness isn't just about talent - it's about hard work, perseverance, and heart❤️🎾"

The Serb reacted to the kind words by resharing Seles' story on his social media and dropped a sweet reaction by adding a red heart emoji.

"❤️"

Djokovic’s Instagram story (@djokernole)

Djokovic recently jokingly accused Alexander Zverev of spying on him in disguise to see the Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League trophy.

Novak Djokovic opened up about why he chose to play in Geneva a week ahead of the French Open

In a recent conversation with TNT Sports, Novak Djokovic expressed his feelings about playing in the Geneva Open ahead of the French Open and how it helped him. The Serb delivered a stellar performance in the Geneva Open, winning the title by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Following the win, Djokovic revealed that he needed to play a tournament before competing on the clay of the French Open. Calling it a great idea, he said (via TNT Sports):

"I needed a tournament before Roland Garros, before I come to the clay of Roland Garros, and I decided with my team to play Geneva. And I think it was a good decision because, just winning several matches in a row and then I ended up winning the tournament, getting a historic 100th title, which is amazing."

"But it was also, you know, mostly for me, to really regain my confidence and feel good about my level before I come to Paris," he added.

Novak Djokovic made his 2025 season debut by competing at the Brisbane International, where he couldn't advance further than the quarterfinals. He was bested by Reilly Opelka, who beat him 7-6(8), 6-3. Currently, the Serb is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam title at the Roland Garros.

