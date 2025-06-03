Novak Djokovic jokingly accuses Alexander Zverev of "spying" on him under the guise of seeing PSG's Champions League trophy

Novak Djokovic joked that Alexander Zverev was "spying" on him ahead of their French Open quarterfinal clash. The German tennis star held the UEFA Champions League trophy, which toured Roland Garros, as Parisian club Paris Saint-Germain won it a few days ago.

On Saturday, May 31, PSG took on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena. The French champions put up a dominant display and earned a 5-0 victory to lift the premier European trophy for the first time in their history.

Taking advantage of the timing, PSG brought the UEFA Champions League trophy to Roland Garros for a brief appearance. A known football enthusiast, Zverev seized the moment to hold the trophy, sharing a photo and a video on Instagram. The World No. 3 captioned the post:

"Didn’t expect to see you here 🏆 @championsleague Congrats @psg ⚽️👏"

In the video, it could be seen in the background that Djokovic was playing against Cameron Norrie in their fourth-round clash at the French Open. The Serb jokingly commented:

"Tell the truth. You were there because you were spying on my game. Seeing the trophy was just an excuse 😂"

Novak Djokovic's comment on Alexander Zverev's post | Instagram/@alexzverev123

This comes ahead of their quarterfinal clash at Roland Garros. Djokovic defeated Norrie for the second time in 10 days. Meanwhile, Zverev defeated Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round after the Dutchman retired mid-match.

French Open 2025 QF: Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev in their 14th clash on the ATP Tour

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are set to face off in a blockbuster French Open 2025 quarterfinal. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 8-5, including a win in their last Roland Garros clash in the 2019 quarterfinals. Their most recent meeting came at the 2025 Australian Open, where Djokovic was forced to retire due to injury.

The Serb, seeking a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, has picked up form with a title in Geneva after a slow clay season. Zverev, meanwhile, was struggling since January but managed to grab a title on clay in Munich. Since then, however, he has added a few more disappointing results to his season.

Both men have immense respect for each other and share a friendly rapport off the court. A fierce battle is expected between the German, vying for his maiden Major, and the Serb, contesting for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

