Novak Djokovic "the biggest storyline" in the Australian Open, says Prakash Amritraj; maintains Nick Kyrgios has a shot at making "something special"

Novak Djokovic will be the biggest talking point at the 2023 Australian Open, according to former tennis player Prakash Amritraj. The American also feels that Nick Kyrgios has a great shot at pulling off something remarkable.

Djokovic couldn't play in the Melbourne Major this year owing to visa restrictions, resulting in his three-year winning streak ending at the Australian Open. The first Major of 2023 will also provide a great opportunity for Djokovic to level with Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles.

In a recent conversation with the Tennis Channel, Amritraj conveyed that the nine-time Australian Open champion will be the "biggest storyline" this time around. He also expressed that Kyrgios has a good shot at making "something special happen Down Under" in front of his home crowd.

"Look, there's going to be some serious contenders there," Amritraj stated. "We're gonna see Carlos Alcaraz coming back healthy, youngest No. 1 ever we had on the tour and I know we will get to this, but I think our guy Nick Kyrgios has got a good shot to make something special happen Down Under. But look, the biggest story line has to be Novak, especially after the way he had to leave last year."

Amritraj suggested that the Serb might have had feelings inside him when he landed in the country, having been denied entry last year. He believes that the added emotion will motivate the 35-year-old to bring out the best in him when he takes to the court at Melbourne Park in 2023.

"Those feelings are still inside him as he sort of came back. Novak loves a little chip on his shoulder and that will help bolster him. A lot of great athletes work this way. I cannot wait to see how hungry he comes out this year," he asserted.

Novak Djokovic to begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International previews

Djokovic arrived in Australia a few days ahead of the first Grand Slam in 2023 as he is taking part in the Adelaide International tournament, which is set to commence on January 1.

The Serbian was last seen in action at the ATP Finals where he went on to win the title upon outclassing Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Adelaide-based tournament will take place at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center and will conclude on January 8. The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31, 2022. The 35-year-old will be hoping to get some much-needed game time upon playing in the tournament as he prepares for the Australian Open.

