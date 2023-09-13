Novak Djokovic recently attended his nephew’s baptism ceremony on September 12 in Serbia, days after his historic US Open 2023 win.

The Serb returned to his home country to celebrate the win with his fans, friends and family. The celebrations also conincided with his brother first wedding anniversary along with his nephew's baptism.

Djokovic’s brother Djordje married longtime partner Saska Veselinov on September 12, 2022, in a church in Belgrade. In January this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Aleksandar, was born in March 2023.

Both Novak and Jelena Djokovic were present for their nephew's christening and were seen posing for pictures with their friends and family during the after-party. The couple was also captured forming a spontaneous chain as they showed off their moves seemingly inspired by the traditional Serbian dance Kolo. They danced to the well-known song ‘Bella Ciao.’

Novak Djokovic received a hero's welcome as he arrived in Serbia after the US Open

Novak Djokovic is arguably the greatest sportsperson in Serbian history. Over the years, the 36-year-old has become a household name in the country. After each of his Grand Slam victories, he is greeted by a large number of jubilant fans in his hometown of Belgrade upon his return.

The reception he received after his 2023 US Open victory, which made him the Open Era leader in Grand Slams, was no different.

In addition to the tennis player's momentous win, the Serbians were celebrating the national basketball team’s impressive silver medal finish against Germany at the FIBA World Cup.

The athletes, including Djokovic, stood on the historic balcony of the Old Palace (Stari Dvor) in Belgrade and waved at the thousands of fans who came to cheer them on.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was overcome with emotion as the chants of ‘Nole’ filled the area.

As part of the celebrations, the Belgrade tower lit up with ‘24’ and ‘GOAT’ along with a picture of Novak Djokovic holding the US Open trophy.

The World No. 1 has been vocal about his devotion to his country, and the upbringing and culture which made him the person he is.

In his post-match press conference in New York as well, the Serb acknowledged his parents’ unceasing support despite the sacrifices they had to make, coming from a war-torn country like Serbia.

“Coming from a family with no tennis tradition, for a boy in Serbia going through sanctions and embargo, war-torn country, and being part of the very expensive and unaffordable, inaccessible sport, the odds were pretty much against me and my family,” he said.

Djokovic emphasized the difficulty and hardship that his family had to endure over the years.

“But, you know, we did it. I say "we," because I owe a lot to my family, to my parents who sacrificed so much for me to be here. And that's not a cliché. I really mean it. It was extremely, extremely difficult with lots of adversities,” he added after winning his fourth New York Major title.

Following his quick trip to Serbia, the World No. 1 has now reached Valencia, Spain, to join his countrymen in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage.

