"Now you're stressing me out" - Naomi Osaka hilariously stops journalist from revealing Iga Swiatek to be her possible French Open 2R opponent

Naomi Osaka had a hilarious incident at the press conference before the 2024 French Open when a journalist tried to reveal her possible second-round opponent. The Japanese urged him not to reveal the draw to her.

Osaka will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the first round. Should she win this, the Japanese could face World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. During the press conference, a journalist tried to question her if she knew who could be her opponent in the second round. The former World No. 1 asked him not to tell her anything.

"Don't tell me anything, please," Osaka urged.

Unable to shrug off the feeling that she probably drew a tough opponent, Osaka claimed that the journalist stressed her out.

"Now you are really stressing me out," she exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

Osaka has slowly been finding her footing on clay, which has historically not been her favorite surface. She has only managed to reach the third round at the French Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion has won seven titles so far but none of them have come on clay.

However, the Japanese said that she had made progress this year as she has dedicated time to learning about clay and wishes to do well at the French Open.

"I think I have significant amount of progress and I feel like people can see that throughout the tournaments that I have played, but I feel like I have dedicated a lot of time to learning about clay. I want to do well and I want to keep beating really good players. Hopefully the last stop here I will play well too," Naomi Osaka said in the press conference.

Naomi Osaka evaluates her clay-court game: "I just want to put more spin on it"

Naomi Osaka at a practice session at the 2024 French Open

Naomi Osaka has had her struggle on clay. Before the French Open, Osaka reevaluated her game during a press conference at the Italian Open, taking inspiration from Jelena Ostapenko. The Latvian, whose game has been described as attacking, risky, and aggressive, with a 'See Ball, hit winner' mentality, won the 2017 French Open with a style of play that was not seen as ideal for the clay court.

Osaka explained that her ideal clay court game would be to put more spin on the ball while rotating it.

"Sometimes I think that Ostapenko won the French Open, so maybe I should just stick to my guns. To be honest, I don't really try to bang the ball. That's, like, just what happens. I think for me, I just want to put more spin on it while rotating it a lot more. I think when I'm finally able to achieve that, it will obviously be quite heavy, so I thought that will be my clay court tennis," Naomi Osaka said.

The French Open is set to begin on May 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback