"Our matching necklaces" - Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved "proud" of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's new tennis collection

Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved showered high praise on Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle after receiving a necklace from her new tennis jewelry collection.

Fritz’s girlfriend Riddle recently unveiled her tennis collection of necklaces and bracelets in collaboration with a New York-based slow fashion jewelry and accessories brand Lottie NYC.

The social media influencer, who has been dating the American athlete since 2020, assumed a new role as an official fashion presenter at this year’s Wimbledon Championships. She was seen wearing the accessories from her newly released collection throughout the fortnight.

“So happy to have created these with a small, female-owned, slow fashion business I've absolutely adored and supported for years. We wanted to make pieces that were dainty, high quality and perfect for everyday wear. The ‘tennis necklace’ and ‘tennis bracelet’ are available now — hope you guys love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Riddle gifted the tennis racquet necklace from her collection to Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved as well.

Ivana, the daughter of legendary Czech footballer Pavel Nedved, was elated to receive the special gift and expressed her happiness on social media. She praised Fritz’s girlfriend on her new venture and also confirmed that she will be seen wearing the accessory alongside Riddle during the US Open.

“My girl @moorrgs and @lottie.nyc sent me the cutest necklace from her tennis collection! See you soon in NY with our matching necklaces. Love cheering on my girls!!! So proud,” she said, adding, “Side note – how cute is the packaging?! And the colors!”

Ivana Nedved, who has been in a relationship with Sebastian Korda since 2021, has often accompanied him on tour. The model-cum-influencer has thus formed close bonds with the girlfriends of the American’s colleagues, including Morgan Riddle.

The two women are frequently spotted spending their days together during tournaments.

Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda will be seen in action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington

Sebastian Korda was last seen in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he crashed out in the opening round against Czech Jiri Vesely after a four-sets battle.

The 2023 season hasn’t panned out well for the 23-year-old. While Korda made a flourishing start to the season by reaching the final of the Adelaide International 1 and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, he was soon on the sidelines, having suffered a wrist injury.

The player subsequently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 25 but has managed just four wins upon comeback. He will hope to regain his footing at the upcoming ATP 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington (July 31- August 6).

Taylor Fritz, who is currently contesting the ATP 250 Atlanta Open, will be seen in action at the ATP 500 event in Washington as well. Fritz is having a decent season, but a second week at Grand Slams has eluded him.

He lifted one title earlier this year at the ATP 250 Delray Beach Open and subsequently reached a career-high of World No. 5.

Currently ranked World No. 9, Fritz is still the top-ranked American, as has been the case for a while now. The 25-year-old, however, sits just one spot ahead of compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

Fritz will look to increase his lead in the coming weeks, starting with the Atlanta Open, where he will face China’s Yibing Wu in the Round of 16 on Thursday, July 27.