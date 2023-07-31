Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa showed her love and appreciation for her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas after he opened up about their romance in a recent interview.

Badosa and Tsitsipas have been dating since May 2023, when they met at the Rome Masters. The couple has been sharing their love on social media, where they have created a joint account called 'Tsitsidosa' and a collaborative playlist on Spotify.

Tsitsipas revealed how their relationship started and why Badosa is his soulmate in the interview. He said that he sent a congratulatory message to Badosa after she beat Ons Jabeur in Rome and that they had an instant mutual attraction.

“I sent her a message after she beat Ons Jabeur in Rome. I was very impressed by her game and her personality. We had a mutual attraction and we started talking,” he said.

Tsitsipas, currently in action at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, admitted that this was his first solo trip since dating Badosa and went on to talk about how much he misses his girlfriend.

"We have a great connection between us. It's the first time in a long time that we're not together. Now I realize how much I miss her and how much she misses me too. This is going to be something frequent and something that we will have to normalize in our lives. I'm getting used. There will be more days like this and we are ready. We are mentally prepared for that", confessed the Greek.

Badosa shared the snippets of the article (which was earlier shared by her fan account) and reacted with a string of heart emojis on her Instagram story on Monday, July 31.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Paula Badosa is currently recovering from a spinal stress fracture that forced her to withdraw from the French Open and retire in the second round at Wimbledon.

Paula Badosa shares latest health update after back injury, hints at possible return to the Canadian Open

Paula Badosa in the 2023 Miami Open

Paula Badosa recently updated her fans on her recovery progress from the spine injury. Despite having to withdraw from Roland Garros due to a back injury in June, she has shown decent form this season. Her best results include reaching the quarterfinals in the Italian Open and the semifinals at the Adelaide International 2.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Badosa addressed questions about her condition. Responding positively, she revealed that she was feeling better and preparing for a final check-up with her doctor.

The determined athlete aims to return to competition at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open, scheduled from August 7 to August 13 in Montreal.

“I’m getting better. It’s a slow process because it’s a very delicate site. Catching a flight now to see the doctor so he can soon be back in competition. Montreal is my next destination if all goes well. Let’s go,” Badosa replied.

Paula Badosa on Instagram