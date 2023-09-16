Caroline Wozniacki is a proud wife. The Dane’s husband and former NBA player David Lee was recently inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

Lee, who started off by representing the Florida Gators in college basketball, was drafted 30th overall in 2005 by New York Knicks. The American played five seasons for the team and was later traded to the Golden State Warriors, whom he represented for another five seasons. He also briefly played for Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs before his retirement in 2017.

Lee’s notable achievements were winning the 2015 NBA championship for the Golden State Warriors and being a two-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2013).

On Thursday, September 14, the American, born in St. Louis, Missouri, was inducted into his hometown’s Hall of Fame.

Caroline Wozniacki, who was present for the momentous occasion shared highlights from the event and praised her husband for his achievement.

“Proud of my hubby getting inducted in to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame @davidlee,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

David Lee’s father Gary was also present to celebrate the day with his son. Caroline Wozniacki shared a delightful picture of the duo on her social media.

“Father and son,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have been together since 2017, and have shown their support for each other since. The couple exchanged vows in 2019. They have since welcomed two children, Olivia and James.

Wozniacki, who initially retired from tennis in 2020, recently came out of retirement and competed in the North American hardcourt swing.

While announcing her comeback, the former World No. 1 revealed that it was Lee who encouraged her to reach for the stars when she picked up the racket again after birth of their son in October, 2022.

“I just kind of blurted out to David: ‘I’ve been hitting it well. Should I come back?’ I asked, more rhetorically than anything.” Wozniacki recalled in her Vogue essay, adding, “He said, ‘I’ve been watching. Honestly, why not? We only live once.’”

"I'm exactly where I want to be" – Caroline Wozniacki on her tennis return

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki, who initially hung her racket after the 2020 Australian Open, played her first match in more than three and a half years at the 2023 Canadian Open. She reached the second round of the event before going out against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

She then contested the Cincinnati Open, where she lost in the opening round to Varvara Gracheva.

At the US Open, she made a noteworthy appearance, reaching the final 16 with victories over Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady. Her run was halted by eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Following her campaign Wozniacki said that she is happy with her form.

“With these three events that I came back and played this year, I wanted to see kind of where I was tennis-wise, where I was physically and everything else. I think I've learned a lot from that. I think I'm exactly where I want to be. A lot of positives I can bring with me,” she said.

The 2018 Australian Open champion now intends to resume her campaign at the 2024 Major Down Under.