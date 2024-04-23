"Proud husband", "They're so pretty": Fans react to Rafael Nadal listening to his wife Maria Francisca Perello's speech at Laureus World Sports Awards

Tennis fans recently reacted to Rafael Nadal attentively listening to his wife Maria Francisca Perello's speech at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards took place at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, April 22. The event saw several top athletes from different sport, from around the world come under one roof. Nadal's foundation, the Rafael Nadal Foundation, was honored with the Sport for Good Award at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The foundation was given the award for its work in supporting children and vulnerable young people in Spain and India, empowering them to reach their full potential through sports.

Rafael Nadal, along with his wife Maria Francisca Perello, who serves as the director and secretary on the foundation's board of trustees, accepted the award. During the ceremony, Perello delivered a heartfelt speech, quoting Nelson Mandela and highlighted the foundation's mission and impact.

"Thank you very much for this award. It's an honour for us to be here. As Nelson Mandela said, 'Sport has the power to change the world.' We believe in these words so we have been working since 2010 with this idea. Its not only physical activity, its about education, integration and about social change," Perello said.

Perello also her expressed gratitude to all those involved in the foundation's work.

"So this trophy is for everyone who work at the foundation, all our collaborations and also for the kids who has been in our programs since we started. So that trophy will push our team, all our family to keep working and keep believing that sports has the power to change the world. So thank you very much," she added.

Tennis fans were delighted to see Maria Francisca Perello take the spotlight, accept the award, and deliver the speech. Many admired the support shown by Rafael Nadal as he stood behind his wife, listening to her words, looking proud.

"The way he looked to his wife, he is so proud husband," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed that Nadal and Perello looked extremely pretty together while another stated that they looked like a "power couple."

"THEY'RE SO PRETTY OMG," the fan posted.

"What a power couple!"a fan wrote.

"Mery looks beautiful and Rafa is looking at her with such pride!" a fan wrote.

Another fan posted:

Some fans admired the speech Maria Francisco Perello gave with one fan stating that her quoting Nelson Mandela made them emotional.

"How lovely. I had never heard Mery speak," a fan posted.

"Brought me to tears. Mery quoting Nelson Mandela and talking about societal change and helping those in need through sport. Beautiful!" a fan wrote.

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca perello on 2024 Sport for Good Award: "A recognition to all the people working at the foundation"

Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

After receiving the 2024 Sport for Good Award for the foundation, Maria Francisca Perello stated that the award will serve as a recognition to all the people who believe in the power of sports and are working at the foundation.

“I never imagined to be here in that sense, so it’s a recognition to all the people that’s working at the foundation. Everyone who works day by day and who believes in the power of sports. So it’s amazing, what can I say? It’s also a commitment from our side to look after all the people we are taking care of, so, so happy,” Perello said.

When asked what plans the foundation has going forward, Perello stated that they will continue doing what they are already doing, which is helping people

"I'll say, keep growing, keep helping the people in need, and keep trying the same that we've been doing. That's gonna help a lot, that kind of recognition," she added.

Rafael Nadal's rival Novak Djokovic also picked up an award on the night, winning his fifth Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. Meanwhile, Dutch wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot was honored with the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a disability award.

