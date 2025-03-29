Rafael Nadal Academy's Alexandra Eala receives congratulatory message from President of Philippines after Miami Open dream run

The President of the Philippines, Bongbong Marcos, sent a special congratulatory message to Rafael Nadal Academy's Alexandra Eala following her dream run at the 2025 Miami Open. Eala shocked the tennis world after she made it to the semifinal by defeating three Grand Slam champions in consecutive rounds.

Eala, who is a graduate of Nadal's eponymous academy, entered the Miami Open after receiving a main draw wildcard. She had an impressive start to her campaign, ousting home favorite Katie Voleynets in straight sets. She then demanded the world's attention when she stunned Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek in consecutive rounds to reach the semifinal of the WTA 1000 event.

However, her fairy tale run was ended by fourth seed Jessica Pegula 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 in a topsy-turvy thriller. Despite her heartbreak, the Filipino still had a cheerful smile on her face and celebrated her run alongside her fans after the defeat. She also received a special congratulatory message from the President of the Philippines, Bongbong Marcos, on her historic achievement:

"We would like to congratulate our tennis phenomenon, Alex Eala, on her historic and amazing run in the 2025 Miami Open. Truly, what you did showed the whole world what a Filipino athlete is all about – determined, steadfast and never the one to back away from any challenges. More importantly, Alex’s unprecedented feat serves as an inspiration to everyone, especially to ordinary Filipinos who face life’s daily challenges with the same grit and determination."

He also assured Eala that her hard work and sacrifices will soon bear fruit in success:

"We are one with the entire nation in thanking Alex for her sacrifices and hard work in her quest for glory and honor. I’m sure that the elusive championship title is within reach soon. Vamos, Alex! Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino!"

Chris Evert and a Filipino icon also sent an endearing message to Alexandra Eala, celebrating her run.

Manny Pacquiao sends encouraging message to Alexandra Eala celebrating her Miami Open run

Alexandra Eala after her Miami Open run ended - Source: Getty

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao also wrote an encouraging message for her compatriot Alexandra Eala, highlighting how the prodigy had shown she passed a 'heart of a true champion'.

"You may not have made the finals, but you won the hearts of the world, Alex Eala! The whole nation is proud. This is just the beginning. Keep fighting and inspiring. You’ve shown the heart of a true champion. Laban lang! The future is bright for you. Proud na proud kami sa’yo! #PinoyPride 🇵🇭👊🏽🎾," Pacquiao tweeted.

Alexandra Eala will rise to Word No. 75 thanks to her scintillating run in Miami, making her the highest ranked Filipino, both men and women, in tennis history.

