Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared his excitement about Rafael Nadal's comeback at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Nadal has been sidelined since the Brisbane International earlier in January. In Brisbane, he defeated Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler to reach the quarterfinals where he lost to Jordan Thompson. The Spaniard then pulled out of the Australian Open due to a minor hip injury.

However, Nadal played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz, 'The Netflix Slam,' in March. Later, he announced that he would miss the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open. Injury concerns kept him out of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters as well.

The Spaniard is expected to make his much-anticipated return at the 2024 Barcelona Open where he will face Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

The touted return of the King of Clay has drawn a reaction from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who proclaimed his excitement by sharing pictures of Nadal's rookie trading card.

"Nadal's back in action!" Alexis Ohanian wrote on his X (formerly Twiiter) account.

Rafael Nadal yet to confirm Barcelona Open participation

Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal recently reached Barcelona to begin his practice for the Barcelona Open and uploaded a picture from his training session on Instagram. Even though the Spaniard mentioned that he was excited to play in the Catalan city, he did not confirm his participation at the tournament.

"Hello from Barcelona. First training session... excited to be here these days leading up to the tournament. I'm here to see how you doing.. looking forward to trying to play. I'll go tell you. Important to say that I don't want to confirm that I will play, hopefully I will. We shall see," he wrote on his Instagram.

The 12-time Barcelona Open champion also interacted with fans as he signed autographs for those who came to see him practice and clicked pictures too.

While interacting with RTVE, the Spaniard reiterated his desire to play in Barcelona but he did not confirm if he would play or not. He said that he would make a comeback in Madrid if he was not able to attain fitness for the Barcelona Open.

"I have got abdominal issues for a few months. I'm moving forward day by day, week by week. I'm not ruling anything out but I can't say that I'll play here or there. I would love to be able to play in Barcelona, and otherwise it will be Madrid," he told RTVE.

