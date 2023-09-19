Rafael Nadal's comments on Novak Djokovic insightful, honest and not deserving of criticism, agrees Chris Evert

Tennis legend Chris Evert has agreed that Rafael Nadal should not be criticized for his recent remarks about Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam record.

Djokovic cemented his status as arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final to win a record 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The Serb equaled Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles. However, he stands alone as the sole player to win 24 Majors in the Open Era.

In light of this, Rafael Nadal stated in a recent interview with Movistar Plus+ that Djokovic perhaps would have been frustrated without the Major record. The Spaniard said:

"I'm not frustrated for a simple reason. I believe that, within my means, I have done everything possible to ensure that things go as smoothly as possible for me. Novak could be frustrated because he lives everything more intensely and that's why he's the best."

Following this, sports author Sandra Harwitt took to X (formerly Twitter) to agree with Chris Evert's earlier comment that Novak Djokovic should be admired for his achievements.

Harwitt also believes that Nadal's comments about his arch-rival should not be criticized because they are insightful and honest.

"All true Chris. But @TennisPuneet is often critical of anyone that isn’t Novak. I think Rafa’s statement that Novak wanted the record more is insightful & honest. He shouldn’t be criticized for it. As u know personally a champion reaches a place where tennis isn’t everything," she wrote.

Apparently, the 18-time Grand Slam champion agreed with the author, as she wrote:

"Agree [Thumbs up emoji]."

Rafael Nadal reveals why he has not congratulated Novak Djokovic after the Serb won his 24th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal explained in the same interview with Movistar Plus+ why he did not congratulate Novak Djokovic on his historic achievement when the entire world did.

He said:

"The truth is that I haven't sent any message to Djokovic yet out of pure ignorance. When you win something so important, from experience I know it's better to take the time to appreciate that message. I'll send it but I haven't done it yet."

Having said that, the Spaniard revealed his tennis comeback plans, as he has been sidelined since the 2023 Australian Open due to a hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said:

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?"

