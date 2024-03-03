Rafael Nadal's baby son and family members in attendance at Spaniard's Netflix Slam exhibition against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal's exhibition match with Carlos Alcaraz has a special audience – his baby son and other family members are there to cheer him on.

Nadal and Alcaraz are currently facing off in The Netflix Slam, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. This event is streaming live only on Netflix.

The Spaniard, gearing up for his comeback at the ATP Tour during the Indian Wells Masters from March 6 to March 17, is using this event with his compatriot to get some practice under his belt.

Nadal received some heartwarming support as his 17-month-old baby son, alongside his wife Maria, sister Maribel and father Sebastian, was there to cheer him on while he took the first set 6-3 against Alcaraz.

During the match, Rafael Nadal spoke with former tennis pro Mary Joe Fernandez and discussed the presence of his son in his box, expressing how it's incredibly inspiring to have him there by his side.

"It’s great. Watching him there is a great inspiration..doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything. He’s behaving well for the moment. He likes to move around," the Spaniard said.

Besides the all-Spanish clash, The Netflix Slam is set to feature other matches featuring Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Frances Tiafoe and Sam Querrey, along with a doubles match where Eugenie Bouchard and Mike Bryan will face off against against Bob Bryan and Asia Muhammed.

Rafael Nadal on his retirement: "I am not saying goodbye yet"

Rafael Nadal, who had announced last year that 2024 might mark his final season on the tour, has now indicated to the press ahead of The Netflix Slam that he's not yet ready to bid farewell to the sport.

"I am not saying goodbye because [yet], then I would say that I am not playing anymore," Nadal said (via Europe Press). "I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court. Whether that can be or not, time will tell."

When questioned about his next goals, the 37-year-old expressed his focus on playing in the upcoming Indian Wells Masters. He also mentioned his desire to compete in Monte-Carlo, although he emphasized that he would be selective about his tournaments.

"At the moment, I am considering playing in Indian Wells. I would love to play in Monte Carlo," Nadal said.

"At this point in my career, I have to analyze how I am at every moment, the feelings I have and where I most want to play. I want to do the things that I really want to do. I want to be happy," he added.

