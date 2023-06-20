Tennis fans were thrilled to witness Venus Williams’ gritty performance at the ongoing WTA 250 Birmingham Classic.

On Monday, June 19, Williams faced former Canadian Open champion Camila Giorgi in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic. The veteran, who suffered a hamstring injury in January, and had been on the sidelines since, was contesting just her second match since returning to the tour. Williams commenced her campaign with a loss to Celine Naef at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week.

This time around, Venus Williams, ranked No. 697 in the world, appeared more confident and put on a resilient display to edge out World No. 48 Giorgi in three sets, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6), after a grueling three hours and 17 minutes of play. The clash also saw the seven-time Grand Slam champion opt for a medical timeout and take a nasty fall in the opening set.

Tennis fans were thrilled by the 43-year-old pulling off an outstanding upset over her Italian opponent despite the struggles, and they shared their reactions about the win.

One fan praised the tennis legend for turning her weaknesses into strengths.

“Absolutely incredible. the way Venus turned all her supposed "weaknesses" in recent years into strengths, with her defence and stamina coming through at the end (3 hours and 17 minutes!). not just winning, but doing so in such a physically gruelling way!” the fan remarked.

Alex Macpherson



ousts Giorgi in a three-set thriller, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in Birmingham!



"Absolutely incredible. the way Venus turned all her supposed "weaknesses" in recent years into strengths, with her defence and stamina coming through at the end (3 hours and 17 minutes!). not just winning, but doing so in such a physically gruelling way!" the fan remarked.

Another fan was impressed by Venus Williams’ passion for the sport.

“I love how much Venus loves tennis. This is the goal, right? To be able to do the thing(s) that you enjoy most day in and day out because money is of no consequence. She (and her sister) put in the work, and now?...they coast,” the fan said.

BowTiedBleh



This is the goal, right? To be able to do the thing(s) that you enjoy most day in and day out because money is of no consequence.



She (and her sister) put in the work, and now?...they coast. wta @WTA



ousts Giorgi in a three-set thriller, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in Birmingham!



"I love how much Venus loves tennis. This is the goal, right? To be able to do the thing(s) that you enjoy most day in and day out because money is of no consequence. She (and her sister) put in the work, and now?...they coast."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

nabald | 22💜 "VENUS WILLIAMS YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS!! first win in over 5 months"

tonio "Nishikori and Murray both win titles and now Venus at 43, beats a top 50 player. Who turned the clock back?"

Ijaz Uddin "Good to see that the fire is still burning for her because she could easily have been tempted to call it a day, but no, she still wants to get herself out there."

Krims&Krams (crazillo) "Venus showing all these other players how far fight, grit and determination can take you."

alg68 "FOREVER TENNIS QUEEN AND CHAMPION. THE HEART OF A CHAMPION IS NEVER LOST!"

ian't "Vee winning a 3h15 match how about tarnishing her legacy huh? QWEEEEN"

Tennisisgreat45 @tennisisgreat45 twitter.com/WTA/status/167… wta @WTA



ousts Giorgi in a three-set thriller, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in Birmingham!



Tennisisgreat45 "I CANNOT EXPRESS HOW HAPPY I AM!! Venus Williams is powerful, resilient, poised and the biggest fighter! I run out of superlatives everytime. Has the raw essence of determination. Couldn't be more proud of her today. Let's keep winning!!"

a @serenaout wta @WTA



ousts Giorgi in a three-set thriller, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in Birmingham!



a "This woman conquered 7 grand slam singles titles, 14 grand slam doubles titles. On top of that, she is responsible for making her sister the greatest of all time, and she's still out here building her legacy. Unreal. Just. Unreal."

Michael Taube



The 43-year-old Venus ended up winning this match 7-6 4-6 7-6. Took 3h 16m to play.



A remarkable performance! wta @WTA



ousts Giorgi in a three-set thriller, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in Birmingham!



"Williams is ranked #696 in the world, and has barely played the past two years. Giorgi is ranked #36 in the world. Grass is the favourite surface of both players. The 43-year-old Venus ended up winning this match 7-6 4-6 7-6. Took 3h 16m to play. A remarkable performance!"

s



It’s things like this that also remind me, we’ve witnessed the greatest era of athletes yet — what a century it’s been wta @WTA



ousts Giorgi in a three-set thriller, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) in Birmingham!



"Venus putting up those numbers at 43! It's things like this that also remind me, we've witnessed the greatest era of athletes yet — what a century it's been"

TrevVanzant @TheTTT333 José Morgado @josemorgado Venus Williams writes another page of history for her career, getting a WTA win at 43 years old. And a very good one: 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) over Camila Giorgi after 3h15!!



TrevVanzant "Pure endurance! For those that's wondering why Venus hasn't retired yet…she still mentally wants it…when you see a score like this, understand that is a MENTAL win…a win that players that aren't feeling it anymore can not get, despite their physical fitness"

"She pushed me to be better" – Venus Williams on 2023 Birmingham Classic win over Camila Giorgi

Venus Williams at the 2023 Birmingham Classic

The opening-round win at the 2023 Birmingham Classic was just Venus Williams’ second since her first-round victory at the Wimbledon Championships in 2021.

The former World No. 1 was thus expectedly ecstatic about pulling through in the encounter of narrow margins against a player like Camila Giorgi.

After the match, Williams reflected on her form in the match and gave herself a pat on the back. She also praised her opponent for an incredible fight.

"I thought I played so well today and she also played incredible. I'm so surprised she isn't number one in the world. There were so many moments when I thought this match is over and she would hit a shot out of nowhere," Williams said.

The American said that the Italian brought out the best in her.

"So, she pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be and this is great, great for me. I haven't played a lot of matches, great to come through," she added.

Venus Williams will now face the winner between Linda Noskova and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Birmingham Classic.

